Virginia Tech Football: Josh Pate Names Kyron Drones as a "Dark Horse" Pick To Win the Heisman Trophy
It has been quite a while since Virginia Tech had a legitimate Heisman candidate on its team and at quarterback, but there is potential for that to change this season. With the dynamic skill set that dual-threat quarterback Kyron Drones showcased in the latter half of the year for the Hokies and how Virginia Tech finished its 2024 season, it is not a stretch to say that if Drones takes the next step and Virginia Tech lives up to its lofty expectations this season, Drones should be in the thick of the Heisman race this season.
One of the voices of college football, Josh Pate, agrees and had this to say on his latest episode of "Late Kick with Josh Pate":
"Virginia Tech has an opportunity to be a playoff contender late in the year, they have a chance to be an ACC title contender late in the year, they have a chance to have a dynamite run game. Now, I don't think Drones is going to have the passing numbers that some of these guys do, he is going to have to supplement it with his work with his legs, not that he is going to have triple option passing numbers, but last year, 17-3 touchdown to interception ratio, he ran for five, he needs to double that rushing touchdown number, his completion percentage needs to bump up from 58% and into the 60's and it absolutely could, it absolutely could. They are going to have a really complementary style to help him and it is going to take voters watching him. Don't be checkin box scores, which a lot of Heisman voters unfortunately do, but if that ground game is churning and as a voter, if we really care about playing in a manner that best equips your team to win football games and we understand that yards gained on the ground count just as much as yards gained through the air, if we understand that, then Kyron Drones should be in this thing as well."
Drones was named to the Manning Award Watch List today, which is given to College Football's top quarterback at the end of the season.
Transfers and newcomers at their schools this season were not considered for the preseason watch list.
The Manning Award, presented annually since the 2004 football season, seeks to honor the best quarterback in college football as judged by the Sugar Bowl Committee. It is the only quarterback award that includes each candidate's postseason bowl performance in its balloting.
The complete preseason watch list includes 29 of the top quarterbacks in the nation heading into the 2024 season. The winner will again be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the postseason.
The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning.
Inclusion on the watch list is not necessary for the quarterbacks to be selected for the honor. Additional quarterbacks will be added to the watch list during the season. Finalists will be selected prior to the postseason, and the winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.
ACC Representatives on the 2024 Manning Award Preseason Watch List:
Thomas Castellanos, Boston College, Junior, QB
Cade Klubnik, Clemson, Junior, QB
Haynes King, Georgia Tech, Redshirt Junior, QB
Preston Stone, SMU, Redshirt Junior, QB
Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech, Redshirt Junior, QB
Our own RJ Schafer had this to say about Drones after he was previously named to the Davey O'Brien Award Watch List:
"Drones' expectations are certainly soaring after his amazing campaign in 2023. He was one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the country, passing for over two thousand yards, and rushing for 818 yards and five touchdowns. He only threw three picks while throwing for seventeen touchdowns, and completely dominated some very solid ACC defenses. There is still room for improvement, but Brent Pry and this Virginia Tech coaching staff seems very confident in his abilities.
Kyron Drones is super confident as well , and he knows that he can succeed at the next level as well. During a presser in the spring Kyron was quoted as saying, “There’s no such thing as somebody being perfect, but I try to be the best I can be. I do hold myself to a certain standard and I’ve been like that all my life. Being hard on myself. I know sometimes it’s not as good as to be too hard on yourself, but that’s just the way I am. I hold myself to a certain standard that nobody else will hold me to.”
Drones is certainly set for a great year in 2024, and is a player who could compete for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award at the end of the season. This will be Kyron's first full season at the helm, and will have all of the keys to the offense, as well as being a year older and knowing the system much better. The potential is out of the roof, and NFL scouts should begin to watch Kyron Drones very closely.