Virginia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts For Every Player in Saturday’s Win Against Virginia
Virginia Tech maintained their dominance of the Virginia Cavaliers in a 37-17 win. Freshman quarterback Pop Watson lead the offense and completely showed out. He passed for 254 yards and a touchdown while running for 48 yards and a touchdown. He showed incredible poise in the pocket for a freshman, and made some incredible runs against a Virginia defense which has multiple NFL prospects.
The defense was fairly dominant too. Virginia scored just three points at half and Virginia finished with only 274 yards on 4.0 yards per play. Tony Muskett threw for no touchdowns and two interceptions and the Hokies' defense had yet another strong performance under Coach Marve.
How did PFF’s (Pro Football Focus) grades turn out for the Hokies? Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. QB William Watson III- 87.3 (60)
2. WR Da'Quan Felton- 75.1 (34)
3. LT Xavier Chaplin- 74.6 (44)
4. WR Jaylin Lane- 73.3 (39)
5. RG Kaden Moore- 73.0 (63)
t6. WR Ali Jennings- 72.1 (34)
t6. LG Bob Schick- 72.1 (31)
8. WR Ayden Greene- 71.3 (18)
9. LG Brody Meadows- 69.9 (29)
10. TE Zeke Wimbush- 68.4 (6)
11. C Braelin Moore- 66.6 (63)
12. HB Bhayshul Tuten- 65.1 (51)
13. HB Tyler Mason- 63.3 (7)
14. QB Ben Locklear- 61.1 (3)
15. TE Benji Gosnell- 60.6 (43)
t16. HB John Buetow- 60.0 (2)
t16. LG Tyler Smedley- 60.0 (3)
t16. LT Griffin Duggan- 60.0 (3)
t16. TE Nick Gallo- 60.0 (2)
t20. WR Keylan Adams- 58.0 (3)
t20. TE Ja'Ricious Hairston- 58.0 (4)
22. WR Stephen Gosnell- 56.8 (50)
23. RT Parker Clements- 55.7 (42)
24. WR Chanz Wiggins- 55.1 (3)
25. TE Harrison Saint Germain- 53.5 (13)
26. HB Jeremiah Coney- 53.1 (6)
27. LT Johnny Garrett- 51.1 (37)
Defense
1. CB Dorian Strong- 78.5 (61)
2. DT Aeneas Peebles- 74.0 (44)
3. CB Mansoor Delane- 73.4 (67)
4. CB Dante Lovett- 73.2 (11_
5. LB Jaden Keller- 71.2 (54)
6. S Jaylen Jones- 70.7 (54)
7. DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland- 69.5 (52)
8. S Keonta Jenkins- 68.5 (55)
9. LB Sam Brumfield- 68.4 (17)
10. CB Thomas Williams- 63.8 (4)
11. LB Caleb Woodson- 63.6 (59)
12. S Kaleb Spencer- 63.5 (4)
13. S Quentin Reddish- 63.4 (35)
14. S Devin Alves- 61.9 (5)
15. DT Josh Fuga- 61.7 (26)
16. DE Aycen Stevens- 60.6 (18)
17. LB Keli Lawson- 60.5 (24)
18. DE Keyshawn Burgos- 60.2 (36)
19. DT Emmett Laws- 60.0 (1)
t20. DE CJ McCray- 59.8 (48)
t20. Mose Phillips III- 59.8 (48)
22. DT Kelvin Gilliam Jr- 59.7 (38)
23. DT Wilfried Pene- 57.4 (32)
24. DE Jason Abbey- 56.3 (4)
25. DE Cole Nelson- 45.5 (31)
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football: Updated Bowl Projections For the Hokies After Regular Season Ends
The Briefing: Hokies Clinch Bowl Eligibility After 37-17 Win Over UVA
Virginia Tech Football: 5 Takeaways From Hokies Win Against Virginia