Virginia Tech Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts For Every Player in Yesterday's Loss to Syracuse
Virginia Tech went on the road yesterday and faced Syracuse without their starting quarterback and running back, but they had opportunities to win the game. The Hokies led by 18 points midway through the third quarter, but they allowed Syracuse to come back and win the game. The loss ends whatever hope that Virginia Tech had of making a final push for the ACC Championship game.
In the loss yesterday, how did PFF (Pro Football Focus) grade the Hokies? Snap counts are in parentheses.
Offense
1. WR Stephen Gosnell- 75.0 (55)
2. LT Xavier Chaplin- 73.1 (64)
3. RB Malachi Thomas- 71.5 (47)
4. RT Parker Clements- 69.9 (53)
5. QB Collin Schlee- 64.5 (74)
6. LG Brody Meadows- 64.1 (30)
7. WR Jaylin Lane- 64.0 (44)
8. WR Ali Jennings- 62.1 (33)
9. LT Johnny Garrett- 61.1 (34)
10. RG Kaden Moore- 61.1 (75)
11. QB William Watson- 60.0 (1)
12. LG Bob Schick- 59.7 (45)
13. C Braelin Moore- 59.6 (75)
14. WR Ayden Green- 59.0 (19)
15. TE Harrison Saint Germain- 58.1 (25)
16. WR Da'Quan Felton- 58.1 (55)
17. RB Jeremiah Coney- 55.2 (28)
18. TE Benji Gosnell- 48.1 (64)
Defense
1. DT Aeneas Peebles- 86.6 (52)
2. CB Mansoor Delane- 84.0 (50)
3. DT Kelvin Gilliam Jr- 80.2 (35)
4. LB Sam Brumfield- 74.4 (15)
5. DB Keonta Jenkins- 70.7 (57)
6. Keyshawn Burgos- 68.0 (29)
7. CB Dorian Strong- 67.7 (71)
8. DE Cole Nelson- 67.4 (53)
9. SS Kaleb Spencer- 64.8 (18)
10. DB Quentin Reddish- 64.3 (13)
11. DB Jaylen Jones- 64.2 (60)
12. DT Wilfried Pene- 63.1 (40)
13. LB Keli Lawson- 61.2 (17)
14. DE Antwaun Powell-Ryland- 60.7 (64)
15. LB Jaden Keller- 60.3 (61)
16. DT Josh Fuga- 59.8 (21)
17. DB Mose Phillips- 55.7 (70)
18. CB Dante Lovett- 55.5 (24)
19. LB Caleb Woodson- 48.8 (53)
Our own RJ Schafer broke down the game yesterday:
The Hokies were on the verge of winning their fourth straight game, and clinching bowl eligibility, but fell short after jumping out to a big lead. At one point in the game, ESPN Analytics’ win probably gave Virginia Tech a 95.9% chance to win the game, but the Hokies didn’t capitalize.
Granted, Virginia Tech was without star quarterback Kyron Drones in that game, but Collin Schlee looked more than serviceable and the Hokies jumped out to a 21-3 lead. From that point in the game, Syracuse scored 21 unanswered points on two explosive touchdowns from Justus Ross-Simmons, a receiver which hadn’t caught a pass all year heading into the game.
There were plenty of missed opportunities, broken plays, and dropped passes all day for the Hokies as the Hokies ironically let the game fall between their hands.
A new week brings a new challenge though. The Hokies have a chance to knock off No. 11 Clemson at Lane Stadium in front of a sold-out home crowd."
