Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Receive €350 Million Mbappé Offer, Arsenal Eye Star Wing Duo

Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Michael Olise and Eduardo Camavinga are players who could be on the move.

Kylian Mbappé, Rafael Leão and Rodrygo headlines Sunday’s gossip. / Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images, Image Photo Agency/Getty Images, Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.

Premier League

Liverpool’s three-player shortlist to replace Ibrahima Konaté, should be end up leaving Anfield on a free transfer, includes Rennes’ Jeremy Jacquet, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Manchester United will consider selling versatile full back Diogo Dalot amid interest from Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Arsenal want to sign a top quality left winger to complement Viktor Gyökeres and have eyes on Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao. (Source: Fichajes)

A potential outgoing at Emirates Stadium is forward Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian, who has just returned to fitness after a long-term knee injury, is a target for Argentine giants River Plate. (Source: Fichajes)

Outcast Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling could be offered a career lifeline by Crystal Palace or Leeds United. (Source: CaughtOffside)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to strengthen his midfield by signing Everton’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. (Source: Fichajes)

Newcastle United could bid farewell to central defender Fabian Schär if they are successful in their pursuit of Toulouse teenager Dayann Methalie. (Source: Football Insider)

Man Utd’s interest in 16-year-old Ecuadorian Ederson Castillo is ‘growing more and more’, but it’s unclear when the Red Devils make make an official move. (Source: Johanna Calderon, via DeUnaSF)

West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug is a target for Serie A leaders AC Milan. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)

Crystal Palace have shortlisted Tottenham Hotspur winger Brennan Johnson as they look to mount an unlikely Champions League qualification challenge. (Source: The Telegraph)

Nottingham Forest are admirers of Everton midfielder James Garner, though a January move is unlikely given his regular minutes under David Moyes. (Source: Mail Sport)

La Liga

Al Hilal made a blockbuster world record €350 million offer for Kylian Mbappé, but it was immediately turned down by Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, a long-term target of Premier League champions Liverpool, has his eyes firmly set on a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid. (Source: TEAMtalk)

Real Madrid are considering an exit for iniury-prone French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, but would be looking to recoup a fee of around €100 million. (Source: Defensa Central)

Galatasaray, who have shown interest in signing Antonio Rüdiger from Real Madrid, have now turned their attention to his teammate David Alaba. (Source: Defensa Central)

Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez has become the ‘ideal’ replacement for Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, with the Catalan giants keen to ensure they don’t miss out on a deal. (Source: Fichajes)

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is losing faith in right back Jules Koundé and is prepared to sanction an exit if transfer conversations begin at €30 million. Crystal Palace’s Daniel Muñoz is a target to replace the Frenchman. (Source: El Nacional)

