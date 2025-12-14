Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid Receive €350 Million Mbappé Offer, Arsenal Eye Star Wing Duo
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Liverpool’s three-player shortlist to replace Ibrahima Konaté, should be end up leaving Anfield on a free transfer, includes Rennes’ Jeremy Jacquet, Crystal Palace’s Marc Guéhi and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Manchester United will consider selling versatile full back Diogo Dalot amid interest from Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Bayern Munich. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Arsenal want to sign a top quality left winger to complement Viktor Gyökeres and have eyes on Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and AC Milan’s Rafael Leao. (Source: Fichajes)
A potential outgoing at Emirates Stadium is forward Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian, who has just returned to fitness after a long-term knee injury, is a target for Argentine giants River Plate. (Source: Fichajes)
Outcast Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling could be offered a career lifeline by Crystal Palace or Leeds United. (Source: CaughtOffside)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola wants to strengthen his midfield by signing Everton’s Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. (Source: Fichajes)
Newcastle United could bid farewell to central defender Fabian Schär if they are successful in their pursuit of Toulouse teenager Dayann Methalie. (Source: Football Insider)
Man Utd’s interest in 16-year-old Ecuadorian Ederson Castillo is ‘growing more and more’, but it’s unclear when the Red Devils make make an official move. (Source: Johanna Calderon, via DeUnaSF)
West Ham United striker Niclas Fullkrug is a target for Serie A leaders AC Milan. (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport)
Crystal Palace have shortlisted Tottenham Hotspur winger Brennan Johnson as they look to mount an unlikely Champions League qualification challenge. (Source: The Telegraph)
Nottingham Forest are admirers of Everton midfielder James Garner, though a January move is unlikely given his regular minutes under David Moyes. (Source: Mail Sport)
La Liga
Al Hilal made a blockbuster world record €350 million offer for Kylian Mbappé, but it was immediately turned down by Real Madrid. (Source: Fichajes)
Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise, a long-term target of Premier League champions Liverpool, has his eyes firmly set on a move to Barcelona or Real Madrid. (Source: TEAMtalk)
Real Madrid are considering an exit for iniury-prone French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, but would be looking to recoup a fee of around €100 million. (Source: Defensa Central)
Galatasaray, who have shown interest in signing Antonio Rüdiger from Real Madrid, have now turned their attention to his teammate David Alaba. (Source: Defensa Central)
Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martínez has become the ‘ideal’ replacement for Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski, with the Catalan giants keen to ensure they don’t miss out on a deal. (Source: Fichajes)
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is losing faith in right back Jules Koundé and is prepared to sanction an exit if transfer conversations begin at €30 million. Crystal Palace’s Daniel Muñoz is a target to replace the Frenchman. (Source: El Nacional)