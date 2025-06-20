Transfer Rumors: Arsenal Eye Camavinga, Zaire-Emery, Barcelona Prioritise Alvarez
Sports Illustrated rounds up the latest transfer rumors and gossip from around the world.
Premier League
Arsenal have reignited their interest in Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, Defensa Central write, and hope an offer of around €50 million (£42.8 million, $57.5 million) could be enough to get a deal done. However, the 15-time Champions League winners have no interest in selling.
The Gunners are also monitoring the situation of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery, according to TBR Football, even though a deal for Martín Zubimendi is close to completion.
Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana is a target for former Ligue 1 champions Monaco, Sky Italy report, and that's led the Red Devils to show an interest in Atalanta stopper Marco Carnessechi.
Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez is willing to join Manchester United, GIVEMESPORT claim, and would prefer to stay in the Premier League rather than head to Saudi Arabia.
Arsenal have stepped up their interest in young Netherlands centre-back Jorrel Hato, according to CaughtOffside. Chelsea have also been tracking the talented 19-year-old, with Liverpool, Newcastle United and Real Madrid three other clubs thought to be keen.
Newcastle are advancing talks with Brighton & Hove Albion over Brazilian forward João Pedro, iNews report. The Magpies want to strengthen their squad ahead of next season's Champions League and are impressed with the versatility of the 23-year-old.
Chelsea are preparing to make a fresh offer to Borussia Dortmund for winger Jamie Gittens, football.london state. The Blues tried to sign the 20-year-old prior to the start of the Club World Cup but were unable to get a deal agreed—they may have to pay upwards of €50 million (£42.8 million, $57.5 million) to persuade BVB to sign off.
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is becoming increasingly impatient by the lack of incomings, per the Daily Star. The Red Devils are interested in signing Bryan Mbeumo and Viktor Gyökeres but have only completed a deal for Matheus Cunha thus far.
Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Wolves are among the Premier League clubs tracking Parma wonderkid Giovanni Leoni, CaughtOffside report. Napoli, Milan and Inter are also keen on a player who could attract offers in the region of €25 million (£21.4 million, $28.8 million)
Crystal Palace will not allow Marc Guéhi to leave the club for a cut-price fee, TBR Football claim, even though the England centre-back has just a year remaining on his contract. Guéhi has been strongly linked with Liverpool as the Reds prepare to sell Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen.
Out of favour Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has emerged as an option for Wolves, according to Molineux News. The 35-year-old spent the second half of the 2024–25 season on loan at Milan but they declined to make the move permanent.
La Liga
Despite being linked to Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, El Nacional state that Atlético Madrid's Julián Alvarez remains Barcelona's top target to replace veteran Robert Lewandowski.
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso wants to reunite with Bayer Leverkusen full-back Alejandro Grimaldo in the Spanish capital, per Cadena SER. The Spaniard has emerged as a target after Real Madrid failed to agree a fee with Benfica for Álvaro Carreras.
Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Real Betis all want to sign wingers from Manchester United, Fichajes report—Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho.
Real Madrid are continuing to keep an eye on Crystal Palace's 21-year-old central midfielder Adam Wharton, Fichajes claim, with the club's coaching and scouting staff impressed with his maturity and consistent performances.
Real Sociedad no longer regard Mikel Oyarzabal as unsellable amid interest from Lazio, according to El Nacional. The Spaniard scored 18 goals last season for the only club he's played for so far in his career.
Aston Villa left-back Lucas Digne is in talks with Atletico Madrid over an £8 million (€9.3 million) move, Football Insider report.
Rest of the World
Napoli have made Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez their number one transfer target, CaughtOffside report, but their valuation of the Uruguayan falls short of what the Premier League champions want. The 25-year-old has scored 40 goals in 143 appearances for the Reds, though his €50 million (£42.8 million, $57.5 million) valuation falls someway short of the €85 million spent in 2023.
Juventus have contacted Sporting CP to find out the terms of a potential transfer involving Viktor Gyökeres, Tuttosport state, but they are also showing an interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who spent last season on loan at Galatasaray.
Bayern Munich's director of sport, Max Eberl, has left the club's Club World Cup camp to focus on squad planning and transfer activity. The Bavarian giants want to sign a new winger and hold interest in Paris Saint-Germain's Bradley Barcola, AC Milan's Rafael Leão and Athletic Club's Nico Williams, Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg reports.
Paris Saint-Germain are willing to loan out versatile defender Lucas Beraldo, per Fichajes, owing to a number of errors in high-profile matches during 2024–25.