Virginia Tech Football: The Good, Bad, and Ugly From The 38-31 loss to Syracuse
It was a tough Saturday for Virginia Tech Football. Yes, they were without quarterback Kyron Drones and star running back Bhayshul Tuten, but they also had a 21-3 lead against Syracuse midway through the third quarter. This was a game that the Hokies really needed to win, but they fell short and now they are pretty much out of ACC title contention.
So what were the good, the bad, and the ugly from this game?
The Good: Production isn't always on the stars
There was a lot of worry over how the Hokies would react, without star quarterback Kyron Drones and running back Bhayshul Tuten, however backup QB Collin Schlee and running backs Malachi Thomas and Jeremiah Coney each carried their fair share with a combined 444 yards through the air and the ground between the three.
The Bad: Rush defense
For not the first time this year, the Hokies suffered against the run. After yesterday's lost in which the Hokies over five yards a rush against LeQuint Allen, the Hokies were to the 16th worst ACC rushing defense with over 157 yards given up a game.
The Ugly: Game management
The Hokies hold an interesting stat of allowing all four of their losses to be by one score. Maybe for a second, you can look at it in a "glass half-full" state that shows Brent Pry's team keeps games close. Yet, another more popular stance that has been circulating is that Pry and his staff cannot close out games. Saturday, the Hokies were up 21-3. Against Miami, the Hokies held a lead that extended up to 10 points on two separate occasions. And, of course, there is context that can be applied to every one-score loss this season. Still, with the talent the Hokies were coming into this season with, plus the fact that this is a staff in its third full season, you would have expected to see this team iron out wrinkles that have existed since 2022.
