Virginia Tech Football: Three Transfers To Watch This Spring
After a disappointing 2024-25 Virginia Tech football season, which finished 6-7, the Hokies needed mass restructuring in their program. Twenty-two Hokies left the team through the portal, including cornerback Mansoor Delane, safeties Mose Phillips III and Jalen Stroman, and offensive linemen Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore, among others.
However, the Hokies did a good job of bringing in talent. Nineteen incoming transfers have helped balance out the team, and today we are going to narrow down the top three with spring practice approaching.
Ben Bell: Edge rusher
Defensive end Ben Bell was tipped for a number of awards at the beginning of last season. Those nominations included the 2024 Bednarik Award watch list, the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl watch list and, lastly, the prestigious 2024 Lombardi Award watch list. The problem? Bell only played four games before opting for his redshirt and ultimately transferring to the Hokies. Bell tallied 10 sacks and 57 tackles in the 2023-24 season, proving he was certainly worth the transfer to a Tech team that lost its star player, Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., to the draft.
Sherrod Covil Jr.: Safety
Covil Jr. hails from Clemson, where in the Tigers' orange and regalia, he recorded 36 tackles in 32 games over his three years.
Covil Jr. started just one game as a Tiger, so when the opportunity arose for him to contend for the No. 1 spot at safety at Tech along with fellow transfer Isaiah Cash, both jumped at the chance.
Donavon Greene: Wide receiver
Greene comes from Wake Forest, and as a Demon Deacon, he quickly rose up the ranks as one of the best receivers in the conference.
Greene totaled 102 receptions for 13 touchdowns, adding 18.2 yards per reception. While Greene will likely be one of the top two wideouts at Tech, there are questions over his fitness. He missed the entire 2023 season with a knee injury, along with the 2021 season due to an ACL tear.
Related Links