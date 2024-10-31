Virginia Tech Football: Three Storylines For Saturday's Game vs Syracuse
1. Can Kyle McCord bounce back from throwing five interceptions?
This has to be the biggest storyline heading into Saturday’s ACC matchup. Syracuse throws the ball at the second highest rate in the country, and through six games, McCord only threw six interceptions. Considering the identity of his offense, that’s not a bad clip to be throwing interceptions at. Last week changed that narrative though.
In undoubtedly the worst performance of his career at Syracuse, Kyle McCord threw for zero touchdown passes, five interceptions, and three pick-sixes in a 41-13 loss to Pitt.
Performances like this can be absolutely demoralizing to a quarterback, especially when that quarterback has to match up with one of the best pass defenses the week after.
If Virginia Tech can successfully get in Kyle McCord’s head, it could be a long day for the Orange.
2. Will Virginia Tech pass the ball against a below-average pass defense?
In the past six games, Kyron Drones has eclipsed 200 passing yards just once, after he threw for 201 yards against the Stanford defense.
This is not strictly a result of the Hokies’ run heavy offense, Virginia Tech just has not been able to pass the ball against any defense, and the only times that Virginia Tech has had success in the passing game are days where the Hokies jump out to a big early lead, see Stanford or Boston College.
Syracuse is a more than worthy opponent, and their pass defense is certainly the weaknesses of this Orange team. Virginia Tech needs to be able to get the ball downfield.
3. Will Virginia Tech continue their hot streak or fall short?
The Hokies are on their longest win streak since 2019, and can make that streak the longest since 2017 with a win against Syracuse.
Truly, win streaks don’t tell the full story, but this is the first season in a while where Virginia Tech is a conference championship contender late in the season, and to keep those dreams alive they have to keep their win streak intact against Syracuse.
