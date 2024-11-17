Virginia Tech Football: Updated ACC Football Standings After Week Twelve
Another week means another update in the ACC’s ever changing standings.
Due to an unfortunate tiebreaker and three disappointing in-conference losses, the Hokies land as the 11th team in the ACC.
The Hokies were out on a bye in week twelve, but the landscape of the ACC still changed tremendously in that week.
No. 19 Louisville threw the game away against Stanford, and the Cardinal hit a 52-yard field goal as time expired to knock off Louisville 38-35.
After a late push by a Eli Holstein-less Pitt offense, Cade Klubnik silenced the Panthers’ hopes in a 24-20 win against Pitt.
The Syracuse Orange bounced back as underdogs against Cal, and won their away game against their new ACC foe.
College Football Playoff contender SMU won another game in the ACC, extending their undefeated record in the conference to six wins. Kevin Jennings and the Mustangs took down Boston College 38-28.
North Carolina became bowl eligible this week after yet another ACC win, advancing to 6-4 on the season. The Tar Heels took down Wake Forest at home 31-24, as Omarion Hampton ran for 244 yards on the day.
1. SMU (6-0 ACC, 9-1 Overall)
2. Clemson (7-1, 8-2)
3. Miami (5-1, 9-1)
4. Syracuse (4-3, 7-3)
5. Louisville (4-3, 6-4)
6. Georgia Tech (4-3, 6-4)
7. Pitt (3-3, 7-3)
8. Duke (3-3, 7-3)
9. North Carolina (3-3, 6-4)
10. Virginia (3-3, 5-5)
11. Virginia Tech (3-3, 5-5)
12. Boston College (2-4, 5-5)
13. NC State (2-4, 5-5)
14. Wake Forest (2-4, 4-6)
15. Stanford (2-5, 3-7)
16. Cal (1-5, 5-5)
17. Florida State (1-7, 1-9)
