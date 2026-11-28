Virginia Tech Football vs. Virginia Live Updates: Score and Analysis
Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
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BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football takes on Virginia in its final game of the regular season at 3 p.m. ET on The CW. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
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THOMAS HUGHES
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05