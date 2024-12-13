Virginia Tech Football: What Does Kyron Drones' Return Mean for the Hokies in 2025?
In Brent Pry’s press conference following his offseason staff changes which included the firing of defensive coordinator Chris Marve and offensive line coach Ron Crook, Pry made some other key announcements to Virginia Tech’s offense.
Pry stated that two-year starting quarterback at Virginia Tech, Kyron Drones, will be returning to Blacksburg alongside Pop Watson.
This is huge news for the Hokies on the surface level, but what does it actually mean for the future of Virginia Tech?
It means a lot of things, but most importantly, Virginia Tech retains their most important offensive player that had some eligibility left. The Hokies lost most of their offensive line, Bhayshul Tuten, and all three of the Hokies’ starting receivers, but Drones will be back.
This comes as Virginia Tech is looking to overhaul the roster in Pry’s fourth year.
Drones’ ability as a quarterback defines what the Virginia Tech offense looks like. The Hokies have ran an offense primarily running the football, and with Da’Quan Felton, Jaylin Lane, and other receivers leaving, it’s fair to say the same should be expected. If Drones wasn’t battling an injury this year, he could’ve easily returned his 2023 production of 818 yards and 5 touchdowns. He’s averaged 4.4 yards per carry over his collegiate career, and the offense could easily stay similar to the 2024 Hokies.
Drones only passed for 1,562 yards, ten touchdowns, and six interceptions last year. His main selling point is not his arm, but the Hokies are fine with that. Virginia Tech gets to keep their same identity while having Pop Watson learn under a college football veteran.
