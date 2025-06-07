Virginia Tech Football: Why Tomas Rimac is en route to leading a strong offensive line
Virginia Tech football has endured a massive rebuild since the Hokies went 6-7. Since that 24-10 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Duke's Mayo Bowl, both sides of the ball with coaching changes and 30 players exiting the squad and 30 players coming from the portal, along with a freshman class of 20 players looking to make a mark on Brent Pry's team.
One of the most notable changes made by the Hokies was when Pry hired former West Virginia offensive line coach Matt Moore.
"I am thrilled to add Matt Moore to our staff. He brings extensive experience coaching offensive lines at the Power Four level. His proven ability to develop strong, tough offensive line units that play with exceptional physicality will be a tremendous asset to our program. His leadership and expertise align perfectly with our vision for Virginia Tech Football.”
Moore has spent time at a number of schools rising up the coaching ranks, once being awarded a Broyles Award nominee in 2023.
Since 2015, Moore has mentored 17 all-conference players. During his career, he has coached in 13 bowl games and been a part of 11 teams that have won at least eight games, including four, 10-win seasons.
One of the stars Moore has hauled over from the Mountaineers is offensive lineman Tomas Rimac. Rimac comes to Southwest Virginia as a redshirt senior, automatically slotting in as a star for the Hokies offensive front which saw the Hokies lose the likes of eight offensive lineman.
Last season, Rimac totaled a 78.6 PFF grade as he was a All Big 12 Honorable Mention as his 28.6 ranked fifth among all Power Four guards.
The Hokies are in the midst of a needed year, after just one winning season in 2023, Virginia Tech, for Pry to remain cool, a revamped offensive line must be ensured to allow the rest of the Hokies offense to catch fire.