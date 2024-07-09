Virginia Tech Hints At New Uniforms Coming On Friday
When it was announced that Virginia Tech would be one of the many teams receiving a new set of uniforms for the 2024–2025 football season, to say fans were ecstatic would be a severe understatement. But despite knowing that they would have to wait a while before they were fully released, fanatics and followers alike across social media and message boards were dying to know the exact look of their new Hokies this upcoming season.
One thing stayed constant in this whole process, though, and that was that the current uniforms were in big need of a change and symbolized to fans a period of “not on brand Virginia Tech Football” that they really just wanted to put behind them.
So what do we really know about the new uniforms that’ll be released in the upcoming days? Well, for one, they will bring along a new sense of identity for Virginia Tech on the football field. With the new regime of Head Coach Brent Pry and Co. moving into their third year, things have started to take shape for the Hokies, and with that new shape shall come a new recognition of who VT really is.
One physical change to the new uniforms that has been circulating is the removal of the shoulder stripes, which have been a feature of Virginia Tech football uniforms since 2018. After six seasons of use, the Hokies have totaled a record of 35–39, which is mediocre at best. That’s not to say that all the blame goes on the jerseys, of course, but sometimes it’s best to go out with the old and in with the new.
It seems that the new uniforms will incorporate a clean and sleek design, reminiscent of the Mike Vick days at Lane Stadium. And whether we know if that is true or not, the main consensus around the country sure does point to that and will most likely be showcased to some degree this Friday.
And with EA Sports College Football ‘25 coming out on July 19th, just a week after Virginia Tech announces their uniforms, we may just get the new look for the Hokies showcased in the game.