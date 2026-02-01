Virginia Tech Hokies Post-Transfer Portal 2026 Review: Wide Receivers

The Virginia Tech roster is going to look a lot different next season under James Franklin and one of the positions that has undergone a major flip has been wide receiver.

Let's look at how the Hokies receiver room looks with the transfer portal now closed.

Who is returning?

One familiar face that is going to be back next season is leading receiver Ayden Greene. Greene caught 31 passes for 516 yards and three touchdowns last season while averaging nearly 17 yards per catch. He will be one of the top targets for new Hokies quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and should exceed his totals from last season.

Takye Heath is another player who is back and who should get quite a few opportunities to make an impact on this year's team.

Shamarius Peterkin is the only other receiver who is back who caught a pass last season. Keylan Adams and Chanz Wiggins are two young players to keep an eye on this spring.

Who is incoming?

Let's talk about the transfers first, since they are the players who will most likely make the biggest impact.

Former Duke receiver Que'Sean Brown was one of the best receivers in the transfer portal and he is going to make an instant impact in Blacksburg next season.

rown caught 64 passes for 846 yards this past season for the Blue Devils, who had one of the top offenses in the country. In 2024, he caught 41 passes for 445 yards and two touchdowns.

Brown was the 6th-highest rated player on Duke according to PFF (Pro Football Focus), finishing this season with a 72.8 overall grade. In 398 snaps during the 2024 season, Brown finished with a 72.6 overall grade. He is a productive receiver who should make an immediate impact in the Hokies' offense

Virginia Tech also got a pickup from a pair of talented Penn State transfers. Tyseer Denmark has four career catches for 45 yards while Jeff Exinor Jr has not caught a pass yet in his career.

Louisiana Tech transfer WR Marlion Jackson brings experience to the group and just last season, he caught 20 passes for 370 yards and two touchdowns, which were all career high numbers for him.

Virginia Tech only signed one wide receiver in the 2026 class, Davion Brown, a three star prospect.

Overview

Greene and Brown should be the top two targets on this team when it comes to the receiver position, but who else steps up is a bit of a question mark. Heath, Jackson, Denmark, or Exinor Jr are all candidates to have bigger roles this season as well. I think the top two options are a nice 1-2 punch, but there will be some question marks throughout the spring and leading up to the season.

More Virginia Tech Football News: