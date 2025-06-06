Virginia Tech Makes The Top Four For Elite In-State Offensive Tackle
Virginia Tech is gearing up for another official visit weekend coming up, but they got some good news tonight. Four-Star offensive tackle Thomas Wilder, who plays at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach (VA) dropped his top four schools list tonight and the Hokies made the cut along with Penn State, North Carolina, and Maryland.
It is safe to say that being in the mix for Wilder is huge, but landing him would be great for Brent Pry and his staff. Wilder is a four-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite, the No. 318 player in the country, the No. 30 OT in the country, and the No. 9 player in the state of Virginia. He holds offers from lots of other programs, but it is going to come down to the Big Ten and the ACC. Wilder is reportedly on an official visit to Penn State this weekend, will be at Maryland next weekend, and then Virginia Tech the weekend after. Can the Hokies pull off a big recruiting win?
Right now, Virginia Tech has only three commitments in their 2026 class and it ranks 82nd in the country per the 247Sports Composite.
Virginia Tech's most recent commitment came from linebacker prospect Joshua Pittman and our own Brett Holmes broke down what he brings to the table for the Hokies as a prospect:
"Pittman initially indicated he'd be making his decision after his visits concluded in June or July. The Hokies presumably made him an offer he couldn't resist.
In his latest season at King's Fork, Pittman was active in the backfield. He often ran by tackles on the edge to shut down option runs and force the quarterback out of the pocket. He has good speed off the line of scrimmage combined with patience when pursuing the pocket.
Pittman's 6'3 frame stands out early. He does a good job closing in on plays, even if they're shoe-string tackles. One thing he'll have to gain consistency with is his pad height. He can come off the line scrimmage too upright and force himself to be thrown off balance. This, combined with his slender 210 lb. weight, can throw off his ability to set the edge. Pittman will have to prioritize bulking up upon arrival next year.
His potential as a run-stopper is very present on tape. Some downs he'll let the play develop into the defense's scheme, others he'll shut it down before things can even get going. While he's a very raw linebacker prospect, he has a lot of potential as an edge rusher.
Pittman has the tools to come on and off the line of scrimmage. When asked about where he sees his fit, he said, "I like rushing the passer. I mean, I can do both. I can stand-up, play a linebacker (role) or whatever. So, I feel like I'm a great fit for any team as a player, as a person."
Sam Siefkes and the rest of his staff see Pittman as a traditional edge. He would need to fill out his frame if this is where he lands on the depth chart. They'd likely want to see him get closer to 225 lbs. by the time he cracks the rotation. While that's no easy task, it's certainly possible.
The race at defensive end is wide open for the Hokies. Life after Antwaun Powell-Ryland means the next men up have meteor-sized shoes to fill. This isn't a one-year solution for Virginia Tech either, so Pittman will be a part of that race the moment he arrives in Blacksburg."