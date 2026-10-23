Virginia Tech On SI's Staff Predictions for Virginia Tech-Clemson: Can The Hokies Become Bowl-Eligible?

Virginia Tech football plays Clemson in Memorial Stadium tomorrow evening at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, and ahead of the Saturday night showdown, our staff offered their prediction for how they believe Virginia Tech's Week 8 showdown with the Tigers will go. Take a look at how we think the weekend is going to go for James Franklin's team:

JACKSON CAUDELL: While Clemson is not the ACC power that they were under Dabo Swinney, this is still a bit of a measuring stick game for the Hokies. With a win, they would clinch a spot in a bowl game and keep their faint hopes alive for an ACC title berth. I think they are going to find that Death Valley is still a tough spot to win a game and Clemson is going to find a way to win a low-scoring matchup vs James Franklin and Virginia Tech.

Final score prediction: Clemson 24, Virginia Tech 20

JAMES DUNCAN: Clemson is a slight home favorite, but I’m picking Virginia Tech, and the reason is the Tigers’ offense. Clemson has averaged 19.4 points against FBS opponents and is starting true freshman Tait Reynolds at quarterback. That’s a rough setup against a Hokies defense allowing 87.4 rushing yards per game (No. 10 in FBS). Reynolds should find some room, though. Virginia Tech ranks 95th nationally in pass defense, and Georgia Tech threw for 335 yards last week. Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer should be the difference. He went 15 of 22 for 250 yards and three touchdowns against Georgia Tech. The Hokies haven’t beaten Clemson since 2007, and I think that ends Saturday night.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 24, Clemson 21

THOMAS HUGHES: While the betting lines and ESPN's FPI favor Clemson, I'm picking Virginia Tech, largely because of the Tigers' insipid-at-times passing attack. Reynolds has shone at times, most notably against Miami, but the Hurricanes sacked him six times and forced a fourth-quarter pick-six. Virginia Tech's defensive front has been the bright spot of its defense in 2026, and I expect that to hold true Saturday night. I don't think the showdown will be a gimme by any means — each of the Hokies' last five games has been decided by 10 or fewer points — but I believe Virginia Tech has enough to eke out a victory and become bowl-eligible for the first time in two years.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 31, Clemson 24