Virginia Tech Opens As Touchdown-Plus Favorites vs. Cal
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BLACKSBURG, Va. — After a 35-33 loss to Pitt Friday, Virginia Tech opens as favorites by over a touchdown for its Oct. 10 road affair against Cal.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech (4-1, 1-1 ACC) is 10.5-point favorites over the Golden Bears (2-3, 1-1 ACC), while the total O/U is set at 52.5 points.
The Hokies nearly came back from an 11-point deficit via a Noah Chambers safety and Davion "FatRat" Brown's first receiving touchdown of his collegiate career, but John Love's 36-yard field goal attempt to win it was ruled wide left.
“We had a chance, obviously, to win it at the end,” said Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin. “Everybody’s going to focus on the last play, and this isn’t coach-speak. We’re going to watch this tape and there’s going to be 20 plays that we could’ve made throughout the game to put us in a better position and not be in that situation at the end.”
In the Hokies' loss, quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for a career-high 434 yards — the second-most passing yards in a single Virginia Tech game dating back to at least 1987 and only behind Bryan Randall's 504-yard performance against Syracuse in 2002. Grunkemeyer, however, fumbled the ball twice (lost once) and threw two interceptions, his first picks of the year.
Grunkemeyer is 131-of-177 (74.0%) for 1,446 yards (No. 7 in FBS), 11 touchdowns and four interceptions. His quarterback rating of 79.7 on ESPN ranks No. 23 in the FBS.
Virginia Tech had reached a 4-0 start for the first time since 2017 via victories over VMI (73-3), Old Dominion (44-21), Maryland (35-26) and Boston College (21-14). Its opponent — California — entered the year with higher aspirations but hasn't fulfilled them.
The Golden Bears lost their opener to UCLA 45-24 in Berkeley before winning over Syracuse 21-18 to begin ACC play unblemished. A 49-7 rout of Wagner followed, but back-to-back losses to Clemson (24-10) and UNLV (39-31) have Cal staring down the barrel of a losing record five games in.
In the latter, an eight-point loss where UNLV signal-caller Jackson Arnold accounted for five scores against the Golden Bears' defense, Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele exited the game after a hit to the head in the second quarter and did not return to play. This year, Sagapolutele has completed 107 of his 164 passes (65.2%) for 1,180 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
Virginia Tech's contest against Cal is set for Saturday, Oct. 10, at 3:30 p.m. ET. Coverage for the contest is on ACC Network.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05