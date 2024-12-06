Virginia Tech Quarterback Signee AJ Brand Wins South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year
Chicago, Ill. -- Aaron Brand, Jr., popularly known as AJ Brand, was named the 2024-25 Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year early on Friday Morning. Brand is the first ever Gatorade South Carolina Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Irmo High School. The quarterback committed to Virginia Tech in June and signed his letter of intent on the 4th of December.
Brand was outstanding in his senior year at Irmo High School on and off the field. The Gatorade Player of the Year award honors the best high school athletes for their success athletically, academically, and in their community. Gatorade's press release regarding Brand mentioned that AJ volunteered locally in a mentoring program partnered with his high school. He also volunteered his time to the Special Olympics, and he values his community. According to Gatorade's press release, he has maintained a 3.90 GPA.
Brand is a star on the football field too. Tom Knotts, head coach of Dutch Fork High School said that, "AJ Carries that team. I’ve seen good players in my time [and] he’s in the top three. He’s Superman in
cleats.”
At the time of this article, Irmo High School is still alive for a State Title. Brand has led his team to an 11-1 record. The Yellow Jackets are in the Final Four for the Class AAAAA Football: Division 2 Title. Through twelve games, Brand has combined for over 4,000 passing and rushing yards. He has passed for 27 touchdowns and ran for 22. Brand has also found success on Irmo's basketball, track, and baseball teams.
He is an all-around great athlete who will make an impact at the collegiate level.
