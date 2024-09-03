All Hokies

Virginia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup Against Marshall

There are some notable ommisions from the depth chart.

RJ Schafer

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) is tackled by Virginia Tech Hokies safety Jalen Stroman (26) and defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland (52) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) is tackled by Virginia Tech Hokies safety Jalen Stroman (26) and defensive lineman Antwaun Powell-Ryland (52) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
After dropping their first game to Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech is looking to come back in a big way against Marshall in week two. According to the depth chart, Nick Gallo is still possibly awaiting a return in week three. Marshall won their game last week 45-3, but face a fair challenge against Virginia Tech. Marshall ran the ball very well in week one, planning to build on a 7.2 yards per carry against Stony Brook.

Today, ahead of Saturday's game, the Hokies released their depth chart.

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Kyron Drones

Collin Schlee

RB

Bhayshul Tuten

Malachi Thomas

WR

Da'Quan Felton

Stephen Gosnell

WR

Jaylin Lane

Takye Heath

WR

Ali Jennings

Ayden Greene

TE

Benji Gosnell

Harrison Saint Germain

LT

Xavier Chaplin

Johnny Garrett

LG

Layth Ghannam

Brody Meadows

C

Braelin Moore

Caleb Nitta

RG

Kaden Moore

Bob Schick

RT

Parker Clements

Montavious Cunningham

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

C.J. McCray

DT

Josh Fuga

OR Wilfried Pene

DT

Aeneas Peebles

Kelvin Gilliam Jr. OR Kemari Copeland

DE

Cole Nelson

OR Keyshawn Burgos

WLB

Keli Lawson

Caleb Woodson

MLB

Sam Brumfield

Jaden Keller

STAR

Keonta Jenkins

Caleb Spencer

CB

Mansoor Delane

Dante Lovett

S

Jaylen Jones

Devin Alves

S

Mose Phillips III

Quentin Reddish

CB

Dorian Strong

Thomas Williams

Position

Starter

Backup

P

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

PK

John Love

Kyle Lowe

KO

Kyle Lowe

John Love

H

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

KR

Bhayshul Tuten

Malachi Thomas

PR

Jaylin Lane

Ali Jennings

LS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

SS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

