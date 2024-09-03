Virginia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup Against Marshall
After dropping their first game to Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech is looking to come back in a big way against Marshall in week two. According to the depth chart, Nick Gallo is still possibly awaiting a return in week three. Marshall won their game last week 45-3, but face a fair challenge against Virginia Tech. Marshall ran the ball very well in week one, planning to build on a 7.2 yards per carry against Stony Brook.
Today, ahead of Saturday's game, the Hokies released their depth chart.
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Kyron Drones
Collin Schlee
RB
Bhayshul Tuten
Malachi Thomas
WR
Da'Quan Felton
Stephen Gosnell
WR
Jaylin Lane
Takye Heath
WR
Ali Jennings
Ayden Greene
TE
Benji Gosnell
Harrison Saint Germain
LT
Xavier Chaplin
Johnny Garrett
LG
Layth Ghannam
Brody Meadows
C
Braelin Moore
Caleb Nitta
RG
Kaden Moore
Bob Schick
RT
Parker Clements
Montavious Cunningham
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
C.J. McCray
DT
Josh Fuga
OR Wilfried Pene
DT
Aeneas Peebles
Kelvin Gilliam Jr. OR Kemari Copeland
DE
Cole Nelson
OR Keyshawn Burgos
WLB
Keli Lawson
Caleb Woodson
MLB
Sam Brumfield
Jaden Keller
STAR
Keonta Jenkins
Caleb Spencer
CB
Mansoor Delane
Dante Lovett
S
Jaylen Jones
Devin Alves
S
Mose Phillips III
Quentin Reddish
CB
Dorian Strong
Thomas Williams
Position
Starter
Backup
P
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
PK
John Love
Kyle Lowe
KO
Kyle Lowe
John Love
H
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
KR
Bhayshul Tuten
Malachi Thomas
PR
Jaylin Lane
Ali Jennings
LS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall
SS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall