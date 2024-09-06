Virginia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination for Matchup With Marshall
The Hokies bounce-back matchup versus Marshall is almost here and the Hokies just announced their uniform combination for this week's matchup against the Thundering Herd. It will be a mostly maroon look for Virginia Tech, part of the newly assembled uniforms from this summer, and will be wearing maroon helmets, maroon jerseys, and white pants.
It was announced that Virginia Tech will honor the 1999 team this Saturday. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Hokies' appearance in the national championship game against Florida State (2000 Sugar Bowl) and team members will be back on campus this weekend. The 1999 team went 11-0 with Coach Frank Beamer, QB Michael Vick, and DL Corey Moore where they completed the school's second perfect season in history.
This game will have a lot of factors, but the key for Virginia Tech in this one is to stop the run against another team that can rush well. Last week, running back A.J. Turner ran for 119 rushing yards and a touchdown for the Thundering Herd, and the team finished with 259 yards total, which is more than Vanderbilt last week who rushed for 181 total yards. The Thundering Herd also scored 45 points last week against Stony Brook, this game will be another measuring stick early for the Hokies to see how much they have grown from last week's mistakes.
Most sports sites have Virginia Tech as a huge favorite again going into Saturday's game, ESPN BET has them favorites by 16.5 points this week and the over/under is going to be 47.5. The Hokies still have a talented team to get the job done, but the offense has to be better, especially with the rushing attack. The team was supposed to be better at running the football but only managed 75 rushing yards and 2.5 yards per carry last week against Vanderbilt, if the run game and defense are fixed I expect the betting lines to be right.
Virginia Tech will host Marshall on Saturday with kickoff being at 4:30.