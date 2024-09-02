Virginia Tech vs Marshall: Hokies Open up as Large Favorites vs Marshall in Week Two Matchup
It was about as bad of a start as you could ask for for Virginia Tech Football on Saturday.
After an offseason of hype, the Hokies came crashing back down to earth on Saturday in Nashville in their overtime loss to Vanderbilt. It was a sloppy game from start to finish and the end result was Virginia Tech not being able to beat what is supposed to be the worst team in the SEC.
While the loss from Saturday does linger, Virginia Tech still has their big goals in front of them this season. They have not suffered a loss in ACC play and we could look back and say that Saturday's loss was the kind of wake up call that the Hokies needed. It could also be a sign of things to come. Only time will tell.
If Virginia Tech is going to rebound from their loss to Vanderbilt, they have to start this weekend vs Marshall. While it might surprise some people that Virginia Tech is going to be a big favorite at home vs the Thundering Herd this weekend, they are. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is going to be a 16.5-point favorite vs Marshall this week and the over/under is going to be set at 47.5.
A lot of things are going to need to be fixed if Virginia Tech is hoping to get their first win of the season. This was supposed to be a team that had a powerful rushing attack, but they only accumulated 75 yards in the game and averaged 2.5 yards per carry. Kyron Drones got better in the second half in terms of passing the ball, but a shaky first half put this team in a hole. The run defense was also very disappointing.
This is still a talented team, but there is a lot to work on heading into week two.
