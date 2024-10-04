Virginia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Matchup With Stanford
Virginia Tech has a matchup this Saturday against Stanford and is going against a team that has had a similar season as the Hokies, coming into this game at 2-2. Stanford is one of the new faces of the Athletic Coastal Conference better known as the "ACC" after being added this offseason. Stanford is currently 1-1 against inner conference teams beating Syracuse 26-24 and losing to Clemson last week, 40-14 at Clemson.
However, the Hokies have announced they will wear the newly acquired white uniforms and white pants with the maroon helmets.
This game feels similar to the Vanderbilt game, where the Hokies are coming in against an underdog team on the road, with whom they aren't all that familiar. Stanford finished last in the ACC preseason poll and has so far played decent this season, Stanford presents a similar challenge as some of the other teams the Hokies have played, which is running the football. Last week, against Clemson, Stanford totaled 236 yards on the ground and averaged 5.4 yards per carry whereas the Hokies defense is giving up 4.5 yards a carry. This matchup will indicate where the Hokies stand after losing the heart-breaker last Friday against Miami.
This game is a good bounce-back game for the Hokies, coming off a game in which we saw the team that everyone had been raving about all preseason. The inconsistency has left them in a space similar to the last few seasons of disappointment and has led many to wonder what's wrong. But that can change this weekend with a potential win over an evenly-matched opponent.
When the sportsbooks opened on Sunday, the Hokies were a near touchdown favorite on the road vs Stanford and Bill Connelly's SP+ has them winning by nine points on Saturday. SP+ is projecting that Virginia Tech wins by a score of 32-23 and it gives the Hokies a 72% chance to win the game on Saturday.
You can watch this Saturday on the ACC Network at 3:30 PM ET.