Virginia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination for Matchup With Vanderbilt
Virginia Tech is getting ready for Saturday's game against Vanderbilt and being that Vanderbilt is coming off a struggling season last year and a new coaching staff, they are looking for a good victory as they come in as 13-point favorites on the road. This game will have a lot of fans there and watching as it is the opening game of the season for both teams and will be featured on ESPN, the Hokies have just announced the uniforms they will be wearing for Saturday.
The Hokies will be wearing All-White for the game this Saturday against Vanderbilt, a fan favorite, and has gained some support on the announcement post for the chosen uniforms. These uniforms announced will be the first time fans will see them after being "leaked" back in July before the Hokies official X account could post them.
Virginia Tech is coming into this game with some pressure on them with some stating this should be a "fairly easy win." Here is what our own RJ Schafer had to say about the game this week:
"I do think this percent chance is fairly low for Virginia Tech. The spread for this game favors Virginia Tech by 13.5 points, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Virginia Tech has a very fair chance at winning this game, as I think they are better in all aspects of the game. Vanderbilt has a questionable offense, which will certainly not be final during the first week of the season. The Commodores have a new quarterback, coordinator, and a complete new style of offense. I don't have full faith in Diego Pavia, or any piece of the offense, and this should be a fairly easy win."
Based on the circumstances of this game of both teams having a first game to start the season, you never know the outcome so this should be a fun one!