College Football Fans Loved Laura Rutledge’s Viral Sprint to ESPN Desk for Halftime Show
Count ESPN reporter and host Laura Rutledge among the two-way stars in college football.
Rutledge, who has been working at ESPN for over a decade, was everywhere at Caesars Superdome on Thursday night working a couple of gigs as the network’s sideline reporter and host for the Sugar Bowl. At halftime of Ole Miss’s drama-filled 39–34 win over Georgia, Rutledge interviewed the coaches heading into the locker room. But she didn’t get to rest and adjust her game plan like the teams in the locker room.
Instead, Rutledge darted across the gridiron in a sprint over to the desk for ESPN’s halftime report. She pulled up there and was met by a couple of staffers to help mic her up and get the rest of the panel ready to go live.
Within a couple of minutes, Rutledge was back on the air—in a completely different spot:
Rutledge had some fun with the moment on social media, joking on her Instagram that she nearly collided with the Georgia marching band’s xylophone.
While it would be an impressive cardio feat for most, it was just another day in the office for Rutledge. She did the exact same sprint over to the desk for halftime of Alabama’s 34–24 win over Oklahoma in the first round of the College Football Playoff back on Dec. 19.
Fans loved the moment:
Over the last few years in college football, we’ve seen two-way stars play both offense and defense—notably 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. But did Hunter have to sprint across the field to join his other unit? I don’t think so.
Laura Rutledge. Athlete.
