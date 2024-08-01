Virginia Tech Roster: New Numbers and Weight Changes
We have reached the month of August, which means there is only 30 days until the Hokies kick off their season at FirstBank Stadium. Around this time of year, the Virginia Tech Athletics website will give an update to the football roster, providing weight changes, new numbers, and more.
Credit to Doug Bowman of 247Sports for finding the differences in weight for each player. Weight differences can really decide early in the season whether a player will find playing time or not, and if they're ready to compete at the ACC level. These preseason weights are not end-all be-all, and will matter less or more as the season goes on, depending how these players add onto (or decrease) these numbers throughout the season.
Some new Hokies also received new numbers, like the Alabama transfer Khurtiss Perry, and new quarterback additions Davi Belfort and Collin Schlee.
Let's dive in to all the notable roster changes.
Weight Changes
Format Used: Position Name (Old Weight-New Weight, Weight Gained/Lost)
Note: Players will only be included in this list if their weight changed.
Quarterbacks
Quarterback Davi Belfort (185-188, +3)
Running Backs
Running Back Bhayshul Tuten (205-209, +4)
Running Back Malachi Thomas (207-215, +8)
Running Back Jeremiah Coney (196-200, +4)
Running Back Tyler Mason (196-198, +2)
Wide Receivers
Wide Receiver Ali Jennings (202-205, +3)
Wide Receiver Da'Quan Felton (215-216, +1)
Wide Receiver Jaylin Lane (192-196, +4)
Wide Receiver Ayden Greene (185-190, +5)
Wide Receiver Takye Heath (167-165, -2)
Wide Receiver Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw (165-172, +7)
Wide Receiver Keylen Adams (185-180, -5)
Wide Receiver Chanz Wiggins (200-207, +7)
Tight Ends
Tight End Benji Gosnell (247-240, -7)
Tight End Harrison Saint Germain (242-252, +10)
Tight End Zeke Wimbush (235-240, +5)
Offensive Line
Offensive Lineman Xavier Chaplin (312-323, +11)
Offensive Lineman Braelin Moore (292-303, +11)
Offensive Lineman Kaden Moore (296-310, +14)
Offensive Lineman Bob Schick (303-304, +1)
Offensive Lineman Johnny Garrett (310-315, +5)
Offensive Lineman Brody Meadows (314-327, +13)
Offensive Lineman Layth Ghannam (287-302, +15)
Offensive Lineman Hannes Hammer (286-302, +16)
Offensive Lineman Lance Williams (292-310, +18)
Offensive Lineman Aidan Lynch (285-303, +18)
Offensive Lineman Gunner Givens (286-322, +36)
Offensive Lineman Tommy Ricard (285-287, +2)
Offensive Lineman Web Davidson (296-300, +4)
Defensive End
Defensive End Antwaun Powell-Ryland (244-252, +8)
Defensive End Cole Nelson (247-251, +4)
Defensive End Keyshawn Burgos (245-253, +8)
Defensive End C.J. McCray (250-251, +1)
Defensive End Jorden McDonald (243-253, +10)
Defensive End Aycen Stevens (241-245, +4)
Defensive End Ishmael Findlayter (250-260, +10)
Defensive End Jason Abbey (225-240, +15)
Defensive End Deric Dandy (225-240, +15)
Defensive End James Jennette (210-226, +16)
Defensive Tackle
Defensive Tackle Aeneas Peebles (286-290, +4)
Defensive Tackle Josh Fuga (303-313, +10)
Defensive Tackle Kemari Copeland (285-280, -5)
Defensive Tackle Khurtiss Perry (265-280, +15)
Defensive Tackle Gerard Johnson (245-286, +41)
Defensive Tackle Malachi Madison (277-289, +12)
Defensive Tackle Andrew Hanchuk (275-283, +8)
Defensive Tackle Emmett Laws (265-277, +12)
Linebacker
Linebacker Keli Lawson (223-220, -3)
Linebacker Sam Brumfield (226-225, -1)
Linebacker Jayden McDonald (236-235, -1)
Linebacker Jaden Keller (230-235, +5)
Linebacker Caleb Woodson (218-227, +9)
Linebacker Kaleb Spencer (200-216, +16)
Linebacker Will Johnson (226-229, +3)
STAR
STAR Keonta Jenkins (215-219, +4)
STAR Gabe Williams (195-200, +5)
Cornerback
Cornerback Dorian Strong (182-185, +3)
Cornerback Mansoor Delane (182-187, +5)
Cornerback Braylon Johnson (175-180, +5)
Cornerback Thomas Williams (182-177, -5)
Cornerback Jonathan Pennix (180-176, -4)
Safety
Safety Jalen Stroman (196-200, +4)
Safety Jaylen Jones (199-203, +4)
Safety Mose Phillips (195-193, -2)
Safety Devin Alves (190-193, +3)
Safety Cameren Fleming (197-205, +8)
Safety Noah Jenkins (200-206, +6)
Safety Quentin Reddish (187-200, +13)
New Numbers
Quarterback Collin Schlee (#3)
Quarterback Davi Belfort (#8)
Offensive Lineman Tommy Ricard (#53)
Offensive Lineman Web Davidson (#72)
Offensive Lineman Aidan Lynch (#76)
Defensive Lineman Khurtiss Perry (#97)
Defensive Lineman Emmett Laws (#99)
Linebacker Kaleb Spencer (#29)
Safety Noah Jenkins (#19)
Overview
Some players made very notable jumps, and are likely gearing up for more time at the Power Four level, with the biggest three gains in weight being 41 pounds by defensive tackle Gerard Johnson, 36 pounds by offensive lineman Gunner Givens, and 18 pounds by offensive linemen Lance Williams and Aidan Lynch.
Not very many players cut weight, and those who did lose weight did not lose much, with Benji Gosnell leading the pack with seven pounds lost.
The weight gain (or loss) for some of these players could garner some more playing time in the 2024 season, but probably won't be the first thing Brent Pry looks at when making decisions in the depth chart.