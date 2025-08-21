Virginia Tech's Top-Five Returning Offensive Players According to PFF
Virginia Tech's offense is going to look a lot different this year than it did in 2024. They have a brand new offensive line, Bhayshul Tuten's gone and their wide receiver room lost its four most productive targets.
The Hokies did a serviceable job adding transfers at positions of need, but a team always needs to be built around a core of returning players. Here are the Hokies' five best returning offensive players based on last season's PFF grades.
Note: Only players with 50+ snaps in 2024 are on this list.
1. QB Kyron Drones
The Hokies' top returning offensive player according to PFF, is none other than their QB1, Kyron Drones. In 2024, Drones totaled 1,898 yards and 16 touchdowns in nine games before his season ended prematurely due to an injury. He's back as the Hokies' QB1, and if he stays healthy, he could be in for the biggest year of his career.
How good the Hokies are though could depend on the kind of season that Drones has. In the nine games that he did play, Drones only had two games over 200 yards passing (vs Vanderbilt and Stanford) and there were some games where he really struggled with his accuracy. In the loss to Rutgers, Drones was 13-27 for 137 yards and in the loss to Clemson, he was 9-20 for 115 yards. Injuries played a big part in Drones season, but he was not very consistent even when he played.
Offensive Grade: 79.6
2. OL Brody Meadows
The next player on the list is Brody Meadows. The 6-foot-7, 332-pound offensive lineman played 304 snaps last season at both left and right guard and allowed four pressures and one sack. He received a 60.0 pass blocking and 62.8 run blocking grade from PFF, and is expected to start this season.
Offensive Grade: 63.6
3. QB Pop Watson
William 'Pop' Watson heard his number called upon when Drones went down with an injury for the final few games of the season. He stepped in and completed 58.6% of his passes for 481 yards and three touchdowns. With Drones back, Watson won't be the starter, but could come in if Drones goes down again.
Offensive Grade: 62.1
4. WR Ayden Greene
Ayden Greene is Virginia Tech's top-rated returning pass catcher, per PFF. In 2024, Greene caught 19 passes for 268 yards and two touchdowns while averaging nearly 15 yards per reception. This year, he's expected to take on a much bigger role in Tech's offense and could even be the Hokies' WR1.
Offensive Grade: 60.7
5. OL Johnny Garrett
Rounding out our list is offensive lineman Johnny Garrett. In 2024, Garrett played 349 snaps at left and right tackle and gave up 13 pressures and one sack, receiving a 47.4 pass blocking grade. He's a candidate to start at either tackle spot, but new OL Coach Matt Moore brought four of his linemen with him from WVU, creating an uphill battle for Garrett to earn a starting spot.
Offensive Grade: 59.3