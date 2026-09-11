Virginia Tech Unveils Uniform Combination For Week 2 Game vs Old Dominion

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech's Salute to Service game against Old Dominion — one that will see the stadium decked out in white merchandise as a result of the game being a "White Effect" one — now has its official uniforms set for the contest.

Tomorrow against the Monarchs, the Hokies will be sporting a uniform combination white helmet, maroon jerseys and white pants.

The Hokies are 13-3 when wearing a white helmet, maroon jersey and white pants, per the HokieSports statistical database. The last time Virginia Tech adorned that specific combination was against California on October 24, 2025; the Hokies won that game 42-34 in double overtime.

If the white-maroon-white uniform combo doesn't return, it'll be the third straight season where the combination is seen only once. In the 2024 season, Virginia Tech used it against Rutgers on Sept. 21, 2024, a game that ended in a 26-23 loss. It was used twice in 2023 against Old Dominion on Sept. 2, 2023 and Pitt on Sept. 30, 2023, which ended in 36-17 and 38-21 wins, respectively. Virginia Tech is 5-1 in its last six games with the combination.

In 2022, Virginia Tech went 2-1 in the last year it used the combo three times with wins over Boston College (27-10, Sept. 10) and Wofford (27-7, Sept. 17) and a loss to Georgia Tech (28-27, Nov. 5).

Virginia Tech split its other two games in the garb this decade with a 28-7 loss to Pitt in 2021 and a 40-14 win over Boston College in 2020. The Hokies, thus are 8-3 in the 2020s with the white-maroon-white combination.

As for Virginia Tech's 2026 season, it enters its clash with Old Dominion with a 1-0 record, fresh off the heels of a 73-3 drubbing of VMI. The Hokies, who led 45-0 at halftime, totaled 619 yards of offense while their defense held VMI to only 83. Starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer went 17-of-20 for 224 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore Bryce Baker was 10-of-12 for 127 yards and one score.

On the ground, the Hokies totaled 268 yards, with sophomore Jeffrey Overton Jr. accounting for 104 yards and fifth-year Marcellous Hawkins adding 69. Wide receiver Que'Sean Brown totaled a game-high 109 receiving yards as part of Virginia Tech's 351-yard effort. Over on the defensive side of the ball, defensive end Aycen Stevens finished with 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble, earning a 97.8 overall defensive grade on Pro Football Focus.

Old Dominion, meanwhile, is 1-0, coming off a 31-10 victory over Norfolk State, coached by Virginia Tech great Michael Vick, in Week 1. Monarchs starter Quinn Henicle was 9-of-12 for 143 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, adding 68 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 13 carries.

The Monarchs feature a entirely retooled offensive line, returning none of their five starters from a season ago. Virginia Tech's Week 2 clash against Old Dominion is set for Saturday, Sept. 12 at 12 p.m. ET; viewing for the showdown is available on The CW.