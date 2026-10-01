Virginia Tech Unveils Week 5 Uniform Combination vs. Pittsburgh

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech football unveiled its uniform combination vs. Pitt for Week 5 Wednesday night. The Hokies will be running with maroon lids, maroon jerseys and white pants.

It's the first time that Virginia Tech will be going with the maroon-maroon-white combination since Oct. 11, 2025 (Georgia Tech), a game that resulted in a 35-20 loss. Since 1987, it's the Hokies' most common uniform combo, being used 169 times en route to a 122-47 (.722) record.

Virginia Tech used the maroon-maroon-white combo twice in 2025; the aforementioned Georgia Tech game, plus the Hokies' 45-26 loss to Old Dominion on Sept. 13, 2025.

The Hokies went 2-1 in the combo in 2024, claiming victories over Marshall (31-14) and Georgia Tech (21-6) but losing to Minnesota (24-10) in that year's Duke's Mayo Bowl.

That followed a two-season stretch where it was used only once in 2022 and not at all in 2023. In that 2022 season, the Hokies used it in their 33-10 loss to West Virginia.

Virginia Tech used the combination seven times between 2020 and 2021. The Hokies used it for four games in 2021, splitting its slate. Virginia Tech won 21-10 over Richmond; it then conceded 21 fourth-quarter points to Syracuse in a 41-36 loss later in the season.

Virginia Tech won 48-17 over Duke, but the uniform's final appearance of the 2021 season was in the Pinstripe Bowl, a 54-10 blowout at the hands of Maryland.

In 2020, the Hokies used the uniform three times, going 1-2. They won their opener 45-24 over NC State before falling to Miami 25-24 and Clemson 45-10. In all three games, Virginia Tech used the uniform at home.

Virginia Tech's used the combination 13 times this decade, sporting a 5-8 record. Here's the full list:

2020: NC State (45-24 win) 2020: Miami (25-24 loss) 2020: Clemson (45-10 loss) 2021: Richmond (21-10 win) 2021: Syracuse (41-36 loss) 2021: Duke (48-17 win) 2021: Maryland (54-10 loss) 2022: West Virginia (33-10 loss) 2024: Marshall (31-14 win) 2024: Georgia Tech (21-6 win) 2024: Minnesota (24-10 loss) 2025: Old Dominion (45-26 loss) 2025: Georgia Tech (35-20 loss)

This year, the Hokies are 4-0 with victories over VMI (73-3), Old Dominion (44-21), Maryland (35-26) and Boston College (21-14). Pitt is also 4-0 with wins over Miami (OH) (59-14), UCF (12-7), Syracuse (27-13) and Bucknell (59-0).

Virginia Tech's game against Pitt is set to start on Friday, Oct. 2, at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage for the contest is available on ESPN as the Hokies look for their first 5-0 start since 2005.