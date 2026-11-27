Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends and kindness — that is, until Saturday rolls around.

There is no love lost between Virginia and Virginia Tech, particularly because this game decides which team finishes with the better record and more momentum heading into 2027. The Commonwealth Cup currently resides in Charlottesville. Virginia Tech is looking to prevent Virginia from winning in Blacksburg for the first time since 2018.

Ahead of Saturday's showdown, Virginia Tech On SI welcomes Xander Tilock, lead editor of Virginia On SI, at the digital roundtable to break down the Commonwealth Clash position-by-position.

Quarterback

Thomas Hughes: Advantage Hokies. Though UVa. hasn’t received stellar play under center, it hasn’t been all roses for the Hokies, either. Junior Ethan Grunkemeyer has thrown for 2,869 yards and 21 touchdowns this campaign, but the consistency on a week-to-week basis hasn’t always been there. Grunkemeyer threw for 168 yards against the Hurricanes — his third-lowest output of the season — and Virginia Tech accrued only six points against Miami after its second drive of the opening quarter. While I think the Hokies hold the higher ceiling under center — Grunkemeyer’s 434-yard performance against Pitt is indicative of that — Tech is not without its own foibles.

Xander Tilock: Advantage Hokies. At this point in the season, there’s no such thing as an “extended mistake.” Virginia's offense has only scored more than 28 points in a Power Four game thrice all season. It’s not all on the quarterback, but Beau Pribula has often run into sacks, missed deep balls and been a victim of a conservative (if not dull) offense for a large stretch of play.

Running back

TH: Advantage Cavaliers — though I’d argue that Tech boasts the best individual player between the two rooms. In spite of the Hokies’ deficiencies up front, Overton — a redshirt freshman under the NCAA’s old eligibility rules, since he only played in the final four games of the 2025 campaign — has collected 907 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 5.7 yards a tote.

Overton has eclipsed the century mark four times this season, including a 209-yard performance against Boston College. However, if Overton’s rendered ineffective Saturday, I’m not confident in the Hokies’ ability to replicate his output elsewhere in the backfield.

XT: Advantage Cavaliers. Offensive coordinator Des Kitchings struck gold against North Carolina when he finally started using his running backs as receivers — wheel routes, block-and-flat and even lining RBs in the slot. Jekail Middlebrook recorded 161 total yards against the Tar Heels.

Virginia ranks ninth in the ACC in rushing yards per game (152.5) while Virginia Tech is third-worst (128.4). The Hokies undoubtedly have more star power with Jeffrey Overton Jr. (fourth in the conference in rushing yards), but the Cavaliers have the better room overall. Remember that Virginia is one of just three FBS teams to have six running backs who have had a 100-yard game at some point in their college careers.

Wide receivers

TH: Advantage, Tech. Que'Sean Brown’s hauled in 73 receptions, including a 182-yard outing against Georgia Tech. There’s a considerable drop-off in production beyond the Duke transfer, though freshman Davion “FatRat” Brown’s 81-yard showing against Stanford was encouraging.

Senior Ayden Greene has been on-and-off this season, totaling 362 yards on 22 catches after a 516-yard campaign in 2025. If Virginia’s secondary can effectively take Que’Sean Brown out of the equation, Tech becomes considerably more one-dimensional through the air.

XT: Advantage Hokies. Que’Sean Brown is third in the ACC with 887 receiving yards. He’s a star — and honestly was at Duke last year too, but was consistently underrated. Meanwhile, for the Cavaliers, Da’Shawn Martin is the only WR with more than 20 catches and more than 215 receiving yards this season.

A big part of the lack of production is that Rico Flores Jr. suffered two different injuries. When healthy, he had nine catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone against Delaware. He is sorely missed on the field.

Tight ends

TH: Advantage to VT. This is likely the least contentious pick on the offensive side of the ball. Reynolds’ impact is predicated solely on his receiving output. Even when not targeted, his presence is solid in the blocking department, where he’s logged a 58.4 pass-blocking grade on Pro Football Focus. Couple that with an experienced option in Benji Gosnell, and it’s difficult to make much of an argument here.

XT: Advantage Hokies, and it's not even fathomably close. I think Luke Reynolds is the best tight end in college football. The gap between him and any tight end Virginia has had over the past several years is enormous. Reynolds is a capable blocker who also has 67 catches for 633 yards and six touchdowns.

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For context, all of Virginia’s tight ends this year have combined for 39 catches for 386 yards and three touchdowns. Many feel that Kitchings has severely underutilized his tight ends in the passing game, especially because Dakota Twitty and John Rogers are so talented — and this offense flows through the run game and passing concepts that should benefit tight ends.

Offensive line

TH: Advantage to UVa. If there’s one unit that’s prevented Virginia Tech’s offense from reaching its zenith this season, it’s this one. The Hokies have surrendered an ACC-high 36 sacks, and while Grunkemeyer’s occasionally been culpable for those drive-stuffing plays, it’s difficult to establish much of a rhythm offensively under duress.

XT: Advantage Cavaliers, by a lot. Even though the unit has underperformed (greatly) by its standards, Virginia still wins in run blocking, depth, experience, talent and recent performance. Many of the sacks have not been the fault of this offensive line — Pribula has run himself into several negative plays. The line has had two straight near-perfect games after Noah Josey slid to center (replacing the injured Drake Metcalf) and Ben York became the starter at left guard.

Defensive line

TH: Advantage, Virginia Tech. This is arguably the strongest facet of Tech’s defense, though some of the statistics may need to be taken with a grain of salt given the caliber of opponent for the Hokies earlier in the season. Given Pribula’s propensity to run into sacks, I believe there’s ample opportunity for the Hokies to put Virginia behind the sticks. Kemari Copeland’s presence on the interior, in addition to the outputs from Stevens, Williams and Harris, is another reason I’d lean towards Tech.

XT: Advantage Hokies. With all due respect to Matthew Fobbs-White (who leads the ACC in pressures) and big-play machine Fisher Camac, Virginia Tech has a sizable advantage. The Hokies are the only team to have three players rank top-14 on the ACC sack leaderboard. Aycen Stevens, Mylachi Williams and Cortez Harris have been lethal throughout the season. Virginia Tech’s interior defensive line is also markedly better than Virginia’s.

Linebackers

TH: Advantage UVa. Keon Wylie, Kaleb Spencer and Noah Chambers have each put together respectable campaigns for Virginia Tech. Wylie has reached double-figures in tackles against both Georgia Tech and Stanford, while Chambers finished with 11 against SMU. However, I’d take Robinson as the top linebacker across either team.

XT: Advantage Cavaliers. Kam Robinson has two interceptions over his last two games, and finally looks like the All-ACC player that he is. Also of note, he was stellar in coverage against star Tar Heels tight end Jelani Thurman. Virginia’s coaches should also be downright giddy that they have gotten quality play from Justin Rowe and Myles Brown in place of the injured Maddox Marcellus. Rowe and Brown could be penciled in as pseudo-starters in 2027.

Defensive backs

TH: I agree with Xander here. Though Joshua Clarke’s two-interception outing against Miami was a welcome development, it fails to absolve Virginia Tech’s secondary of its shortcomings over the preceding 10 games. The Hokies only corralled three interceptions prior to Clarke’s pair last Saturday, and Virginia Tech’s secondary has been considerably more consistent.

XT: Advantage Cavaliers. By a lot. The Cavaliers have consistently had a stingy pass defense, aside from a few big plays here and there. Virginia is allowing just 201.8 passing yards per game (second-best in the ACC), and have allowed the fewest passing touchdowns (nine) of any ACC team — and the Cavaliers are also tied for the most defensive interceptions with 13. Meanwhile, the Hokies’ defensive backs have been an Achilles’ heel across the roster.

Special teams

TH: Advantage Hokies, albeit narrowly. I’ll concede that Daniel Sparks affords Virginia a significant advantage in the punting department. John Love and Will Bettridge, meanwhile, have put together virtually indistinguishable campaigns from a field-goal standpoint.

The differentiator for me is Virginia Tech’s return game. Que’Sean Brown’s ability to manufacture yardage as a punt returner gives the Hokies another avenue through which to generate explosive plays. A sizable punt return could prove every bit as valuable as a lengthy offensive possession.

XT: Advantage Cavaliers. Daniel Sparks genuinely impacts the game as a punter — and should garner heavy consideration for All-American honors, even though he was spurned by the Ray Guy Award committee. He flips the field better than a lunch lady flips burgers. On the kicking front, both Will Bettridge and John Love are 13-16 on field goals with a long of 47 yards this season.

Final tally

TH: Virginia Tech 5, Virginia 4

XT: Virginia 5, Virginia Tech 4