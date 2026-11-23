BLACKSBURG — One game remains in the 2026 regular season. After losing five of its last seven games, Virginia Tech football welcomes archrival Virginia to town. Both teams have already clinched bowl eligibility; the Hokies did so on Oct. 24 with a 20-16 win over Clemson, while Virginia secured it Nov. 21 with a 41-24 rout of North Carolina.

Ahead of the clash, I spoke with Virginia On SI lead editor Xander Tilock to discuss and preview Virginia Tech's (6-5, 3-5 ACC) final opponent of the season. Read below:

TH: Where do you see the offensive ceiling of Virginia?

XANDER TILOCK: That’s a great question. In terms of talent, this could be one of the best units in the ACC. The ceiling is high. However, that is all theoretical. The tangible ceiling may be capped due to self-inflicted errors — particularly, offensive coordinator Des Kitchings has been maligned for his play calling. This is a team with an elite offensive line, elite running back room and decent (not not great) receivers. That should mean Virginia (6-5, 4-4) lives through the run game, and the concepts that were excellent under former quarterback Chandler Morris. The Cavaliers were electric by living off of 12 personnel and concepts of direct snaps, flea flickers, mesh, seam, curl, comeback and taking the one-on-one go route when it was available. But for some reason, those concepts have largely been absent this year. It is still confusing, especially because Kitchings told the media in the preseason that he wanted to lean on 12 personnel even more.

TH: With both squads sitting at 6-5 and middle-tier bowls at best on the line, what makes this different from being just any other Commonwealth Clash?

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XT: This game will define the future of both programs. Virginia Tech coach James Franklin has often been criticized for his teams’ performance in “big games,” but those concerns are not all that ridiculous. If his team becomes the first Hokie football team to lose to Virginia at home since 1998, I would expect a massive uproar. Five of Virginia Tech’s six wins this year are against VMI (0-12), Old Dominion (3-8), Georgia Tech (3-8), Maryland (4-7) and Boston College (5-6). The Hokies do have a nice win over Clemson, but also two atrocious losses to Cal and Stanford. This game will define Franklin’s first season — and trajectory of the program.



As for Virginia, this is a must-win game. It also has a very questionable resume. Coach Tony Elliott can make program history by winning at Lane Stadium for the first time since 1998. Overall, the Cavaliers need to set a floor for the program, and 7-5 would be a good one historically. If Virginia goes 6-6 just one year after going 11-3, there would be a lot of questions about this coaching staff as well as the roster construction.

TH: It seems like opinion is divided on Virginia's head coach Tony Elliott. Where do you stand and what do you think things look like with him as the head whistle short-/medium-/long-term?

XT: I will double (or triple?) down on the same position I have had for years — Elliott is one of the better coaches in the ACC. Virginia could certainly do a whole lot worse than Elliott. He is a stellar ambassador for the program, a good man, a good leader and is building something in Charlottesville. Elliott’s contract extension last year ensures he will be around for the next several seasons.



I will also emphasize my other point I’ve made over the years — this program will never reach its full potential so long as Kitchings is the offensive coordinator. Kitchings occasionally shows flashes of genius, but more often than not, does not put his players in the best position to succeed. Systemically, the Cavaliers offense has looked poor against Power Four competition more often than not since 2022.

TH: Who’s the X-factor in this UVa. unit (O/D/ST) that Virginia Tech should take note of?

XT: The X-factor has to be FLEX Jekail Middlebrook. I list him as FLEX, because that is what he needs to do in order for this offense to excel. Middlebrook is a solid running back — but when he is used as a receiving threat, he can torment opposing defenses. Middlebrook actually had the fifth-most catches by a running back last season, and Virginia didn’t use him that way until late in the season. The Cavaliers finally saw him shine this past week when he had five catches for 140 yards and a touchdown against North Carolina.

The Hokies do not have a linebacker who can keep up with Middlebrook off of wheel routes or as a slot receiver. The Tar Heels eventually pivoted to putting a nickel on Middlebrook, but that just made life easier for quarterback Beau Pribula, who ended up torching North Carolina for a season-best 297 yards and four touchdowns. When Middlebrook is used properly, it is very difficult to contain him.