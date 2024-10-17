Virginia Tech vs Boson College: Hokies Close as 8.5 Point Favorites vs the Eagles
Kickoff is right around the corner for Virginia Tech and Boston College and there has been a small shift in the betting odds leading up to kickoff. The Hokies opened the week as a touchdown favorite and they are going to close as 8.5-point favorites on Fanduel Sportsbook and the total is set at 48.5
For those that love college football, there is just something about tonight's Virgina Tech and Boston College Thursday night matchup. The Hokies have a history of playing Thursday night games on ESPN and that is something that head coach Brent Pry acknowledged that this week:
"Good to see everybody; it's been a little bit. I'm excited to be back in Lane Stadium. It's been nearly a month, I believe. Thursday night, a sold-out crowd, ESPN national television, Orange Effect—there's a lot to be excited about. Great opponent in BC, highly regarded head coach, a lot to be excited about for Thursday. You know, ESPN Thursday Night Football and Virginia Tech go hand in hand. Back when I was a young coach, watching the Hokies on Thursday night was one of my favorite things to do. Our guys are excited, our coaches are excited. I'm appreciative of our fan base; we've sold out every home game this season, which I don't think has been done in quite some time. Everybody's fired up. It's been a good week of practice. Again, a little bit of a different week as far as scheduling and things like that, but our 37th appearance on ESPN Thursday Night Football speaks volumes. This series is tied three to three on Thursday night against Boston College, so it's a rubber match. We want to get on top of this thing."
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Football: Three Keys To Victory For The Hokies Against Boston College
The Hokies and the Eagles, a history with an array of results that make Thursday's matchup unpredictable
Virginia Tech vs Boston College: Game Preview, Matchup Breakdown, and Final Score Prediction