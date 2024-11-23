Virginia Tech vs Duke: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Today’s Week Thirteen Matchup
The game between Duke and Virginia Tech might not be the highest ranked matchup in the ACC this week, but it might be the most interesting. Duke has a chance to pick up their highest quality win on the season, jumping to a shocking eight wins this year, slowly becoming one of the better teams in the conference. On the other hand, Virginia Tech can gain bowl eligibility with a solid road win on Duke’s senior day.
Pre-Game
The flag bearers have been announced for Virginia Tech this week. Cornerback Mansoor Delane will bear the Virginia Tech flag. Wide receiver Ali Jennings will bear the Virginia flag. Quarterback Collin Schlee will bear the flag of the United States of America.
Virginia Tech will wear their maroon-white-maroon uniform combo tonight.
Four hours before kickoff, Virginia Tech currently stands as a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.
