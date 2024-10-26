Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech: Hokies Remain Double-Digit Favorites Against the Jackets As Kickoff Nears
Virginia Tech has a 3-3 record against the spread this year as the favorite, and the Hokies are heading into Blacksburg against Georgia Tech as big favorites yet again.
Virginia Tech is listed as an 11-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
This is not a full strength Georgia Tech team though, and Virginia Tech has all of their main stars still healthy.
Starting quarterback Haynes King, key linebacker Kyle Efford, and backup running back Chad Alexander will all not play against the Hokies.
The Hokies bring in a hot streak into Lane Stadium as kickoff nears, Bhayshul Tuten is off the best performance of his career, Antwaun Powell-Ryland just broke the record for most four-sack games by a Virginia Tech Hokie, and Kyron Drones looks better each and every week.
Advanced analytics, like SP+, also favor Virginia Tech heavily in this matchup. Connelly’s SP+ metric picked the Hokies to win 33-25 against the Yellow Jackets.
What exactly is SP+? Here is how Connelly himself describes it:
"As always, these are based on three primary factors: returning production (final rankings for which you can find at the bottom of this piece), recent recruiting and recent history. How good have you been recently? Whom do you have coming back? How good are the players replacing those you don't have coming back? That's loosely what we ask when we're setting expectations for a team; it's also what these projections attempt to do objectively.
As always: SP+ is a tempo- and opponent-adjusted measure of college football efficiency. It is a predictive measure of the most sustainable and predictable aspects of football, not a résumé ranking, and, along those same lines, these projections aren't intended to be a guess at what the AP Top 25 will look like at the end of the year. These are simply early offseason power rankings based on the information we have been able to gather to date."
