Virginia Tech vs Minnesota: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From The Duke’s Mayo Bowl
There are only a handful of bowl games left and one of them is between Virginia Tech and Minnesota in the Dukes Mayo Bowl.
This will mark Virginia Tech’s third time playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The Hokies hold a 1-1 record in the bowl game that was formerly known as the Belk Bowl. Most recently, Virginia Tech lost to Kentucky 37-30 in 2019. The Hokies’ only win in this bowl game was in 2016 when the No. 18 Hokies took down Arkansas 35-24.
The Hokies have now made consecutive bowl games for the first time since the 2019 and 2018 seasons. As it stands, Brent Pry is undefeated in bowl games with a 41-20 win against No. 23 Tulane in the Military Bowl last year.
On the other side, this is Minnesota’s fourth consecutive bowl game. The Gophers are 7-0 in their last seven bowl games and P.J. Fleck’s bowl game record as a head coach is 5-0.
This year, Minnesota holds a better record than Virginia Tech. The Gophers went 7-5 this year with a 5-4 record against the Big Ten. Fleck’s squad picked up some signature wins against No. 11 USC, No. 24 Illinois, and Wisconsin.
Be sure to stay locked in right here and refresh the page for the latest from Virginia Tech vs Minnesota, the Duke’s Mayo Bowl!
Pregame
Defensive lineman Cole Nelson will bear the Virginia Tech flag, tight end Zeke Wimbush will beat the Virginia flag, and wide receiver Ayden Greene will bear the American flag.
Virginia Tech and Minnesota’s depth chart for the Mayo Bowl:
