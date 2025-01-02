Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Land Commitment From 2026 Four-Star Wide Receiver Carnell Warren
Virginia Tech was trending to land 2026 four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren and during the 2025 Under Armour All-American Game, Warren officially committed to the Hokies over Duke, Wake Forest, and Georgia Tech. Warren becomes the first commitment for Virginia Tech in the 2026 recruiting class and will be a nice building block for Brent Pry and this staff. The Hokies have done a nice job at recruiting the wide receiver position as of late and Warren becomes the latest talented pass catcher to commit to Virginia Tech.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Warren is a four-star prospect, the No. 277 player in the country, the No. 44 wide receiver, and the No. 6 player in the state of South Carolina.
Here is the scouting report on Warren courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, who compares Warren to former Miami and current Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton:
"Hulking wide receiver with plus athleticism that can make contested catches and play through traffic. Followed up breakout sophomore campaign with a productive junior year, totaling 14 touchdowns in 11 games. One of the scores was featured on the NFL Network. Thrives in 50-50 situations as his superior bounce and impressive body control allow him to play above the opponent's shoulder pads. However, shouldn't be viewed as just a red zone specialist as he has flashed the ability to make dynamic lateral cuts and pick up chunks of yardage on screens and quick in-breaking routes. Must keep progressing and honing his craft, but should be viewed as a potential difference-maker on Saturdays that can win on the perimeter with his 6-foot-4 size and ball skills."
