Virginia Tech vs No. 23 Clemson: Game Preview, Matchup Breakdown, and Final Score Prediction
Virginia Tech is set to face their second ranked opponent this year, after the Hokies suffered a loss to the Syracuse Orange last week.
Virginia Tech has had a roller coaster of a season: high early expectations, out-of-conference losses to Vanderbilt and Rutgers, the shocking ending to the game against Miami, and then a hot streak in the ACC through the middle of the season. Now, the Hokies will be tasked with one of their biggest tests of the season. Earlier in the year, Virginia Tech almost took down No. 7 Miami, and if the final call by the referees went their way, Virginia Tech would likely be ranked, with an extra win in their win column.
Clemson, on the other hand, is already bowl eligible and has breezed through ACC play, with the exception of Louisville. The Tigers dropped from their No. 11 ranking last week, all the way to No. 23 after being embarrassed by the Louisville Cardinals on their own turf 33-21, but the final score is not indicative of how the game actually went for the Tigers.
So how do these teams match up on the turf this year?
Virginia Tech Offense vs Clemson Defense
At its best, the Clemson defense has been inconsistent this year.
As a general rule, the Tigers are better at defending the run than the pass, as teams choose to pass the ball on 54.06% of offensive plays, one of the highest rates by opponents in the country. Even with that, Clemson hasn’t been elite against the run throughout the year.
For example, look at the Tigers’ loss last week to Louisville. The Cardinals averaged over 7.8 yards per rush with 210 yards on the ground. Louisville completely dominated Clemson’s front seven, and got to the third level pretty consistently.
Or, even going back to the first week of the season when the Tigers faced Georgia, the Bulldogs did the same thing on the ground. Nate Frazier averaged 7.5 yards per carry on 83 yards and a touchdown.
Even in games where the Tigers have won handedly, Clemson still lets up big plays on the ground. Stanford’s backfield duo of Micah Ford and Ashton Daniels combined for 8.0 yards per carry on over 200 rushing yards against Clemson’s defense.
Now, if the Hokies can do the same thing offensively, they have a chance to get an upset against Clemson.
Brent Pry has labeled Bhayshul Tuten and Kyron Drones as probable for this matchup, and will they ever be needed.
Before Tuten’s injury, he was on pace to be on of the best rushers in the country, and he still is. Despite every player ahead of him having more rushing attempts, Bhayshul Tuten ranks tenth in the country in rushing yards with 951, averaging 6.7 yards per carry.
Tuten is one of the best backs in the country, there’s no doubt about that, but the Hokies’ offensive line has came through in a huge way for Tuten this year.
Left tackle Xavier Chaplin has absolutely been shot out of a cannon, becoming one of the best tackles in college football, earning some of the highest PFF grades on the team weekly.
Whether it’s Bob Schick or Layth Ghannam at left guard, Tuten has been able to rush on the left side of the line with ease this year.
Look for the Hokies to find ways to make Tuten the biggest target on offense, whether it be screens, creative outside runs, or reverse plays.
Any way the Hokies can get Tuten the ball, they will.
Virginia Tech Defense vs Clemson Offense
Despite preseason expectations, the Clemson offense is by far the best side of the football for the Tigers this year.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik has thrown for over two thousand yards through the air, twenty-one touchdowns, only three interceptions, garnering a quarterback rating of 81.7–tenth in the country.
Klubnik has weapons all over the field as well.
Phil Mafah is one of the best running backs in the country, totaling 853 yards on the ground this year.
Virginia Tech’s defense will have to play defense in both phases against Clemson, and the Hokie defense hasn’t been perfect this year.
The only ‘perfect’ aspect, if there is one, has to be defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryland. He leads the FBS in sacks, and has lead the Hokies to being one of the best teams in terms of quarterback pressure in the country.
If Virginia Tech wants to win on this side of the ball, Powell-Ryland has to make his presence felt, and the Hokies cannot let Phil Mafah run all over the defense.
Final Prediction
I don’t think the Hokies will be able to outpace Clemson. Last week’s loss against Louisville should definitely give Virginia Tech some hope, and I don’t think Virginia Tech will fall flat entirely, but Clemson is just too much to handle.
Final Score: Clemson 31, Virginia Tech 24
