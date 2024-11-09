All Hokies

Virginia Tech vs No. 23 Clemson: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Today’s Week Eleven Matchup

The Clemson Tigers will play at Lane Stadium for the first time since 2020.

RJ Schafer

Nov 2, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Thomas Williams (23) carries the American flag onto the field with his team before a game against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Thomas Williams (23) carries the American flag onto the field with his team before a game against the Syracuse Orange at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the biggest matchups in the ACC this week is the game between No. 23 Clemson and Virginia Tech. After previously being ranked as a top-ten team in the country, the Tigers dropped a game to the Louisville Cardinals at home last week. Virginia Tech was without Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten as the Hokies also took a disappointing loss last week. Virginia Tech lost in overtime to Syracuse 38-31.

Be sure to stay locked in right here for the latest updates from today's game! Refresh the page for updates, highlights, stats, and more as Virginia Tech looks to win their sixth game, clinching bowl eligibility. 

Pre-Game

Offensive lineman Parker Clements will bear the Virginia Tech flag, STAR Brody Jones will bear the Virginia flag, and defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos will bear the United States flag.

ESPN’s College Gameday picks are in for Virginia Tech vs No. 23 Clemson. Desmond Howard chose the Tigers. Legendary head coach Nick Saban is riding with Clemson. Social media personality Pat McAfee chose the Hokies to upset. Special guests and LSU alumni Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes chose Clemson to roll over the Hokies. College football legend Lee Corso chose Clemson, and Kirk Herbstreit picked the Hokies to win.

DeSoto star quarterback and Virginia Tech commit Kelden Ryan will visit Lane Stadium today.

Quarterback Kyron Drones, running back Bhayshul Tuten, and cornerback Mansoor Delane shown in pregame scorecards. No official word on if Drones, Tuten, or Delane will play against the Tigers.

Related Stories:

Virginia Tech Football: Brent Pry Says Kyron Drones, Bhayshul Tuten "Have a Good Chance" To Play On Saturday

Virginia Tech vs Clemson: Three Storylines For Saturday's Game

Virginia Tech Football: Everything From Brent Pry’s Press Conference Ahead of Matchup Against No. 23 Clemson

Published
RJ Schafer
RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

Home/Football