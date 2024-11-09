Virginia Tech vs No. 23 Clemson: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Today’s Week Eleven Matchup
One of the biggest matchups in the ACC this week is the game between No. 23 Clemson and Virginia Tech. After previously being ranked as a top-ten team in the country, the Tigers dropped a game to the Louisville Cardinals at home last week. Virginia Tech was without Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten as the Hokies also took a disappointing loss last week. Virginia Tech lost in overtime to Syracuse 38-31.
Pre-Game
Offensive lineman Parker Clements will bear the Virginia Tech flag, STAR Brody Jones will bear the Virginia flag, and defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos will bear the United States flag.
ESPN’s College Gameday picks are in for Virginia Tech vs No. 23 Clemson. Desmond Howard chose the Tigers. Legendary head coach Nick Saban is riding with Clemson. Social media personality Pat McAfee chose the Hokies to upset. Special guests and LSU alumni Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes chose Clemson to roll over the Hokies. College football legend Lee Corso chose Clemson, and Kirk Herbstreit picked the Hokies to win.
DeSoto star quarterback and Virginia Tech commit Kelden Ryan will visit Lane Stadium today.
Quarterback Kyron Drones, running back Bhayshul Tuten, and cornerback Mansoor Delane shown in pregame scorecards. No official word on if Drones, Tuten, or Delane will play against the Tigers.
