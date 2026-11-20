Virginia Tech football faces one of its toughest tests of the season Saturday when it travels to Hard Rock Stadium to face No. 6 (AP)/No. 7 (CFP) Miami.

The Hokies (6-4, 3-4 ACC) enter the matchup following consecutive losses to SMU and Stanford, surrendering a combined 91 points. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes (9-1, 7-0 ACC) can clinch a berth in the ACC Championship Game with a victory.

With Miami favored by 20.5 points, Virginia Tech will need to win several individual battles to have any chance of pulling off the upset.

Here are three key matchups to watch ahead of Saturday's 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN.

No. 1: Virginia Tech's secondary vs. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah

Virginia Tech's secondary faces arguably its most difficult assignment of the season against Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, who has established himself as one of the nation's top passers.

Mensah has completed 76.3% of his passes for 3,076 yards, 29 touchdowns and just two interceptions this season. His 186.8 passer rating ranks first nationally, while his 9.7 yards per attempt ranks third.

Miami will be without leading receiver Malachi Toney, who has 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns, but the Hurricanes still have several reliable targets.

Cooper Barkate has recorded 45 receptions for 581 yards and six touchdowns, including eight catches for 134 yards against Duke last weekend. Tight end Elija Lofton has added 388 receiving yards and three scores. For Virginia Tech, limiting explosive plays and forcing Mensah into longer third-down situations will be essential. If the Hokies cannot disrupt Miami's passing attack, their secondary could be in for another difficult afternoon.

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No. 2: Virginia Tech running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. vs. Miami's defensive front

Jeffrey Overton Jr. has been one of Virginia Tech's most consistent offensive contributors this season, but Saturday presents a difficult matchup for the sophomore running back.

Overton ranks third in the ACC with 869 rushing yards, averaging 86.9 per game. He has also recorded nine rushing touchdowns and contributed another 251 yards through the air.

However, the Hurricanes are allowing just 74.7 rushing yards per game against FBS opponents, ranking first nationally. Opponents have averaged only 2.91 yards per carry, the 11th-best mark in the country. Virginia Tech will also have to account for Miami's ability to disrupt plays in the backfield. The Hurricanes average 2.44 sacks per game.

No. 3: Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer vs. Miami's secondary

While Miami has excelled against the run, its secondary has been considerably less effective, presenting an opportunity for Virginia Tech quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer.

The Hurricanes are allowing 275 passing yards per game against FBS opponents, ranking 130th nationally. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 65.4% of their passes, with Miami ranking 112th in that category.

Grunkemeyer has thrown for 2,701 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, ranking third in the ACC in both categories. He is also averaging 270.1 passing yards per game.

However, turnovers remain a concern. Against Stanford, Grunkemeyer completed 17 of 34 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions. Virginia Tech committed three turnovers overall, contributing to its 40-22 defeat.

The Hokies enter Saturday with a minus-eight turnover margin, the worst in the ACC, while Miami sits at plus-six.