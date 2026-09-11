Virginia Tech vs. Old Dominion: Full Game Preview and Final Score Prediction For Tomorrow's Game

BLACKSBURG — Fresh off a 73-3 demolition of VMI on Sept. 5, Virginia Tech football takes on Old Dominion tomorrow afternoon in Lane Stadium in an effort to move to 2-0 for the first time since 2021.

The 73-3 victory for Virginia Tech (1-0) over the Keydets (0-1) served as the highest margin of victory for the program since the 1922 season, while its 73 points were the most since 1995 (vs. Akron, 77-27 win). Starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, while sophomore backup Bryce Baker, a transfer from UNC, completed 10 of his 12 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in his first collegiate action.

Virginia Tech is 4-3 against the Monarchs all-time, with its two most recent losses — 2022 and 2025 — bookending the Brent Pry era. The latter, a 45-26 defeat, was lopsided enough to the effect that the Hokies trailed 31-0 shortly into the third quarter. Pry was fired the next day; just under two months later, Franklin was ushered in as Virginia Tech's next head coach.

"I'm embarrassed to say this, but I didn't realize [that] we've played this opponent seven times [and] we've lost three," Franklin said. "It's not what I thought it was in terms of the record. Kept hearing about the last two losses we had... [but] in 2018, we were ranked No. 13 in the country when we lost. I hope everybody is giving [the Monarchs] the respect that they deserve because they're going to come in our stadium confident and expecting to win. ... We've got an opponent that's coming in the stadium that's going to expect to beat us.

"I've got a ton of respect for their coaching staff, and we better be ready to go."

Tomorrow's clash will be the first for Franklin against one of his former assistants; Ricky Rahne's been the head coach at Old Dominion since 2020, and he served as an offensive coordinator at Penn State under Franklin, in addition to stops at Kansas State and Vanderbilt with the former Nittany Lions head whistle.

The Hokies' running backs, Jeffrey Overton Jr. and Marcellous Hawkins. combined for five rushing touchdowns — more than the room's entire tally in 2025 (three). Defensive end Aycen Stevens also finished the evening out for 1.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble — his first career sack — while cornerback Thomas Williams notched his first career interception.

As for Old Dominion, it also enters the clash at 1-0, fresh off a 31-10 victory over Norfolk State, coached by former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick. The 21-point win over the Spartans was closer than the final score indicated; the Monarchs led only 17-10 midway through the third-quarter before racing ahead thanks to a pair of touchdowns.

Quinn Henicle, taking over for Colton Joseph (now at Wisconsin), threw for 143 yards, two touchdowns and one pick on 9-of-12 passing, while he added 68 rushing yards and two rushing scores on 13 carries. Ahead of the matchup, Virginia Tech's scout team quarterbacks — it's again Kelden Ryan and Troy Huhn, meaning Baker will be the backup for the second straight week — have been adorning No. 10, Henicle's number, in preparation for the contest.

"We try to rotate those guys every team period," Franklin said. "Sometimes, [defensive coordinator Brent Pry] is going to obviously have a stronger opinion on who he wants. They've done a nice job; I've been very impressed with both of them."

Virginia Tech will have safety D.Q. Smith available for Week 2; Smith, a fifth-year that transferred in from South Carolina, is currently eligible thanks to a TRO in a Louisiana court case. He wasn't eligible to play last Saturday against VMI since he had not cleared the NCAA's mandatory five-day acclimation process.

"He is put together; we did a bod pod for him, he's super lean and he picks things up really fast," Franklin said Wednesday. "So, we're expecting him to contribute this weekend, but I'll have a better idea, obviously, later in the week."

The Hokies also expect to have nickels Isaiah Brown-Murray and Kenny Woseley Jr. this week. Neither played last week due to Virginia Tech not using any nickel packages against VMI and what Franklin labeled "bumps and bruises." Brown-Murray started all 12 games last season, finishing with 29 solo tackles, five pass breakups and an interception.

The Hokies' contest against the Monarchs is set for a 12 p.m. ET kick; viewing for the contest can be found on The CW.