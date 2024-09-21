Virginia Tech vs Rutgers: Hokies Remain Favorite As Kickoff Nears
In the past seven games, Virginia Tech has closed as the favorite. Over that stretch, however, Virginia Tech has suffered two losses, a tough overtime loss this season against Vanderbilt, and a conference loss to NC State late last season.
Now Virginia Tech will enter their eighth consecutive game favored, listed as a 3-point favorite against Rutgers on DraftKings Sportsbook.
This game will not be easy, highlighted by the spread, but both teams certainly have a chance in this matchup. Players like Kyron Drones, Kyle Monangai, and Dorian Strong highlight this game where there will be stars flying all across the field.
If Rutgers win this game, they prepare for a season where they shoot to become one of the best teams in the BIg Ten, and take down Virginia Tech in a strong non-conference game; if Virginia Tech wins this game, they solidify themselves as one of the best teams in the ACC, and get themselves back on track before ACC conference play starts.
Here’s how you can watch, listen to, and follow along with today’s matchup between the Hokies and the Knights.
TV: ACC Network
- Play-by-Play: Chris Carter
- Analyst: Mark Herzlich
- Sideline Reporter: Coley Harvey
- Mobile App: SlingTV, Fubo, ESPN
- Online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN.com, GetACCN.com
RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network
- Play-by-Play: Bill Roth
- Analyst: Mike Burnop
- Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
- In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
- Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
- Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
- Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, hokiesports.com
- Live Stats: HokieSports.com
Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Virginia Tech -3; Over/Under 45; Moneyline: Virginia Tech -155, Rutgers +130
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.