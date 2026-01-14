Virginia Tech WR Isaiah Spencer Entering Transfer Portal

Virginia Tech's wide receiving corps has seen a dent, as wideout Isaiah Spencer is entering the transfer portal. Spencer, a 6-foot-2 rising senior from Flora, Mississippi, will have one year of eligibility remaining to utilize at his next stop, though he does possess a redshirt year at his disposal. On3 Sports' Pete Nakos reported the news.

Exiting Madison Central High School in Madison, Miss., Spencer was rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports with an overall rating of 85. Spencer was rated as the No. 225 wide receiver in the class of 2023 and the No. 30 player in the state of Mississippi. In the 247Sports composite, he was rated as the No. 1,390 overall player in the class, the No. 199 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 29 player in that year's crop of Mississippi players. Spencer ultimately went with an in-state school, committing to Jackson State, where he spent his first two years.

In his true freshman year, 2023, Spencer negated his redshirt and played in 11 games. He logged 207 receiving yards and a touchown on 247 receptions. he also functioned as a punt returner, logging 112 return yards on seven kicks. Against Alcorn State, he rolled up 81 receiving yards on seven catches.

The next year, Spencer played in 14 games, logging 660 receiving yards and a career-high four touchdowns on 35 passes, averaging 18.8 yards/reception.

This past season, Spencer appeared in all 12 of Virginia Tech's games, starting five. Spencer tallied 194 receiving yards on 14 catches, including a 28-yard reception in the season opener against South Carolina where Spencer stretched his arms to haul in the pass. Spencer's strongest performance came against Miami in the Hokies' home finale, where he hauled in two catches for 49 yards.

Across his entire career, Spencer has logged 1,061 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns on 73 receptions.

Combining the numbers with the players who left the program in the midway portion of the 2025 campaign, the number now sits at 29: Rangel, O'Connor, Watson, Sedon, Wimbush, Coney, Bennett, Brown, Nash, Woodson, Reddish, Jennette, Matthews, Stallard, Priester, Hammer, Williams, Childress, Jenkins, Johnson, Alves, Spencer, cornerback Dante Lovett, wide receiver/punt returner Tucker Holloway, linebacker Michael Short, defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos, safety Christian Ellis, defensive lineman James Djonkam and wide receiver Donavon Greene (departed program).

Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts on Sept. 5, 2026, against VMI, as the Hokies and Keydets square off against one another for the first time since 1984, a 42-year break.

