Way-Too-Early 2025 Virginia Tech Projected Defensive Depth Chart
Left Defensive End
1. Ben Bell
2. Keyshawn Burgos OR Aycen Stevens
Ben Bell and James Djonkam were the two big edge rusher additions in the Hokies’ transfer class, and Texas State’s Ben Bell can make a huge impact. Bell’s PFF grades have been incredibly high and he recorded 10 sacks in his 2023 campaign. The gap that Powell-Ryland and Peebles left is huge, but Bell can fill those shoes, or at least come close.
It’s also time for Aycen Stevens and Jason Abbey to get more reps.
Defensive Tackle
1. Arias Nash
2. Kemari Copeland OR Emmett Laws OR Andrew Hanchuk OR Jahzari Priester OR Gerard Johnson
1. Kelvin Gillian Jr.
2. Kemari Copeland OR Emmett Laws OR Andrew Hanchuk OR Jahzari Priester OR Gerard Johnson
Naturally, there will be plenty of rotation at defensive tackle. I think Kemari Copeland will get the most downs played out of all of the players listed as a backup at defensive tackle, but the order of the rest seems to be up in the air. Laws played in two games last year. Priester, the Hampton transfer, has a lot expected out of him just due to his size, but he was mostly a reserve at the FCS level, so the switch might be too big of a factor. This position can really shake out any way, but Gilliam and Nash are almost locks for starting jobs.
Right Defensive End
1. James Djonkam
2. Keyshawn Burgos OR Jason Abbey
James Djonkam spent last year as a linebacker for Eastern Michigan, becoming one of the best linebackers at the MAC level. Djonkam was Second Team All-MAC at the position, but he is listed as a defensive end for the Hokies and the jump likely won’t be hard for the dominant linebacker. Djonkam recorded 98 tackles, 11.5 tackles-for-loss, and three sacks last year at Eastern Michigan. As seen with Antwaun Powell-Ryland, the Hokies have a knack for completely transforming defensive ends after transferring in. I expect a big year from James Djonkam alongside Ben Bell, with Keyshawn Burgos and others to back them up.
Weakside Linebacker
1. Caleb Woodson
2. Jordan Bass
Woodson will step into the role he filled late in 2024. The Pitt transfer, Jordan Bass, will play a similar role to Keli Lawson.
MIKE Linebacker
1. Jaden Keller
2. Will Johnson
Similar to Caleb Woodson at weakside linebacker, Jaden Keller stepped into the MIKE linebacker role over Sam Brumfield last year. Will Johnson should probably fit the backup role, but Brett Clatterbaugh could get some playing time early in his career.
STAR
1. Christian Ellis
2. Kaleb Spencer
The secondary is another area where the Hokies were heavily reliant on the transfer portal to rebuild their team. Ellis recorded 160 tackles at New Mexico as a safety and got 8 pass deflections and one interception. 247Sports ranked Ellis as a three-star transfer, and he could start immediately at the STAR position.
Cornerback
1. Isaiah Brown-Murphy
2. Krystian Williams
Free Safety
1. Tyson Flowers OR Quentin Reddish
2. Devin Alves
Strong Safety
1. Isaiah Cash
2. Sherrod Covil Jr. OR Cameren Fleming
1. Dante Lovett
2. Thomas Williams
Virginia Tech’s secondary is completely dominated by transfers. Dante Lovett and Quentin Reddish are the two players from last year who have the highest opportunity to start. I’m excited to see what the Hokies have in Sherrod Covil Jr., but I’m scared because of his lack of production, not sure if he could slot into a starting role just yet.
