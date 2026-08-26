'We Have A Lot of Guys That... Can Ball': Tyseer Denmark Reflects on Journey to Virginia Tech, WR Room

BLACKSBURG, Va. - Tyseer Denmark was initially set to wear No. 19 at Virginia Tech, but 10 days before the season, he'll be rocking a different digit: No. 4, the same number he wore at Penn State. Why the new number? Denmark said it's because of several factors.

"My background, history with the number — birthday's April 4, my dad wore the number, things of that nature," Denmark said. "And scored my first touchdown with four seconds left, fourth quarter. A lot of traits in my life relate to this number."

There weren't any negotiations for Denmark to secure the number. No Hokies player was occupying it previously for this year. Denmark simply just had to go out there and earn it.

"[Head coach James Franklin] just told me if that's what you want, you gotta go work for it. That's just like in any program. If something you want, you feel as though you need the number or something or anything in the program, you just gotta go work for it. Keep your head down and just go work."

For much of fall camp, that's what Denmark has been doing. The wide receiver has switched between the Z and X spots, but it's been the F spot (the slot) that's represented Denmark's true position. But why that spot as opposed to lining up on the outside?

"Just my twitch, being quick, playing fast," Denmark explained. "Knowing what you're doing, knowing your job, identifying the coverages."

What brought him to Virginia Tech?

"Just coming here and everybody just big on family and just big with going together," Denmark said. "my first visit here, I loved it. Just the people, the community, the fans and everything about it, I just loved it. Fell in love with it, and how family-oriented it is. And like how the culture is here and how Coach Franklin keeps it together. Why not go be around people that's more like you? That's what it was for me."

During practice, the two cornerbacks who have made life most difficult for Denmark are Kenny Woseley Jr. and Isaiah Brown-Murray. Both have been cross-training with other defensive back position rooms. and Denmark remarked that they always "give me two different looks."

Woseley played with Denmark at Imhotep Charter High School, a charter school located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The two went up together in high school often, and Denmark referred to Woseley as his "best bud".

"Always been a brother-to-brother thing," Denmark said of Woseley. "That's like my best bud. We super close. So, we try to find or do things to where we can help perfect both our crats. So, if that's working releases, we're always doing that. If that's going over coverages, we're doing that. If that's going over offensive scheme, we're doing that just so he can have a feel for the game... Maybe, it's something that he sees in our offense, he sees on the other team."

The two are vocal with one another, but not in the trash talk-kind of way. For them, it's meant to help their brain evolve and figure out schemes.

"If we do, that means it's just like in a heated moment during practice, things of that nature," Denmark said.

Denmark accrued 45 receiving yards over two years at Penn State and has played in 12 games in his collegiate career. What does he think of the room he's joining?

"Our room is very talented," Denmark said. "We have a lot of different guys in the room that can go and just ball and have fun out there."

Odds and Ends

Who's caught Denmark's eye among the wide receivers? Aside from the usual mentions of Ayden Greene and Que'Sean Brown — two of the Hokies' three presumptive staters at wide receiver — Denmark also mentioned Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin (not visible at Tuesday's practice), Takye Heath, Marlion Jackson and A.J. Brand.

Denmark remarked that Brown's feel for the game is "very natural." Brown has taught Denmark how to read coverages better; Denmark also remarked that Brown "has lightning speed" and can go "A to B whenever he feels like." Here's the rest of what he sad: "His route running is very smooth, very efficient, getting out of cuts, in and out of breaks."

Denmark is a fan of true freshman Davion "FatRat" Brown; he said that the freshman "has the grit." Brown was a three-star in-state recruit coming from Richmond. "He just works," Denmark said. "Anything, you could put him to the test." Per Denmark, Brown has played both at the Y spot and in the slot.

Denmark feels like he's established himself well, and he thinks his room as a whole is in a good spot this season. "I feel like I've established myself pretty well, just going out there and making plays, stand out in knowing my job, knowing what to do, helping others," Denmark said.