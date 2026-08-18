Three Things We've Already Learned About Virginia Tech As Fall Camp Has Gone Alone

We're still 19 days out from Virginia Tech's season opener against VMI (Saturday, Sept. 5; 7:30 p.m. ET; ACC Network). But with the offseason roaring towards its conclusion and football action not too far away, here is a look at what we've learned about the Hokies through the first portion of fall camp.

No. 1: Ethan Grunkemeyer still looks like Virginia Tech's quarterback.

Technically, Franklin has not officially named a starting quarterback.

Practically, though, it is becoming increasingly difficult to envision a scenario in which Ethan Grunkemeyer isn't under center when Virginia Tech opens the season against VMI. That situation was evident enough in the spring, but given that Grunkemeyer has been getting the first-team reps in fall camp, it feels like a matter or time before he's named the starting quarterback barring the team making a major shift.

The former Penn State quarterback entered Blacksburg as the presumptive favorite following a 2025 season in which he started seven games after Drew Allar's injury. Grunkemeyer completed more than 69% of his passes for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions during that stretch.

He also performed well in the spring, completing 13 of 17 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown in Virginia Tech's spring game. While Bryce Baker remains a talented option as the QB2 with Kelden Ryan and Troy Huhn also potential factors for the backup spot, Grunkemeyer appears to have the experience and consistency necessary to win the job.

That doesn't mean everything is settled. Grunkemeyer is learning a new offense under offensive coordinator Ty Howle, and Virginia Tech's offense still has plenty of moving pieces.

No. 2: The wide receiver competition is getting intriguing.

Ayden Greene and Que'Sean Brown remain the obvious headliners. Greene returns after leading Virginia Tech in receiving last season (516 yards, 31 receptions, three touchdowns), while Brown arrives from Duke after posting 846 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

Takye Heath returns after hauling in 200 yards last season, while Marlion Jackson brings 753 career receiving yards and two 2025 touchdowns from Louisiana Tech. Tyseer Denmark has 45 career receiving yards in two seasons at Penn State, while Chanz Wiggins and Luke Stuewe have yet to record a collegiate reception. Davion "FatRat" Brown is also a name that's drawn buzz; the freshman was not an early enrollee, but has made several stellar catches in one-on-one drills.

Denmark has interesting upside at the slot after seeing limited action at Penn State, while Stuewe has emerged as something of a surprise after redshirting his freshman season.

No. 3: The offensive line is still one of the biggest swing factors.

For all of the buzz surrounding Grunkemeyer, Brown, tight end Luke Reynolds and the rest of Virginia Tech's offensive skill-position talent, the offensive line is the determinant how high this offense can climb.

Franklin attacked the position aggressively in the transfer portal, adding Oklahoma transfer Logan Howland, Ohio State transfer Justin Terry, Michigan State transfer Justin Bell and Penn State transfer Michael Troutman III.

Howland appears to be one of the favorites at left tackle, while Terry received first-team reps there at the Hokies' first media-open practice on Aug. 6. That competition, along with the battles at the other positions, is one of the areas worth watching closely as the season approaches.