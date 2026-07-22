Three Questions for Virginia Tech's Offensive Line Entering 2026

For all of the excitement surrounding Virginia Tech's new-look offense under James Franklin, no position group may have a bigger impact on the Hokies' ceiling than the offensive line.

Virginia Tech added transfers, welcomed back several veterans from injury and signed one of the program's best offensive line recruiting classes in recent memory. The talent level appears to be improving, but the Hokies still enter fall camp with plenty left to prove after a difficult 2025 season.

Here are the three biggest questions facing Virginia Tech's offensive line entering the 2026 campaign.

1. Can the transfer additions stabilize the tackle positions?

The Hokies didn't stand pat after last season, bringing in Oklahoma transfer Logan Howland and Ohio State transfer Justin Terry to bolster the offensive line.

Howland appears to be the heavy favorite to claim the starting left tackle job after making three starts for the Sooners before suffering a season-ending injury. If healthy, he gives Virginia Tech a player with SEC experience at one of football's most important positions.

The competition at right tackle could be interesting. Johnny Garrett started 10 games there in 2025, while Terry arrives after spending time at both Ohio State and West Virginia under current offensive line coach Matt Moore. Garrett's experience may give him an early edge, but Terry's upside could make him difficult to keep off the field.

If Virginia Tech gets steady play from both tackle spots, it would represent a significant step forward from a season ago.

2. How much will Kyle Altuner improve in Year 2?

Few freshmen around the country were asked to shoulder more responsibility than Kyle Altuner last season.

The redshirt sophomore started every game at center and logged nearly 800 offensive snaps, showing flashes of why the coaching staff trusted him with the position so early in his career. While there were expected growing pains, he also allowed just one sack all season and established himself as one of the building blocks of Virginia Tech's offensive front.

Now comes the next step.

Centers often make their biggest leap after their first full season as starters, and the Hokies will need Altuner to become more than just dependable. They'll need him to develop into the leader of the offensive line, making protections, improving his consistency and helping bring together a group featuring several new faces.

If Altuner takes that expected sophomore leap, Virginia Tech's offensive line could become much more stable.

3. Does Virginia Tech have enough proven depth?

Perhaps the biggest concern surrounding this group isn't the projected starting five—it's what happens behind them.

Brody Meadows returns after missing the entire 2025 season with an injury, while Montavious Cunningham is expected to compete for a starting guard spot after making four starts a year ago. Layth Ghannam and Aidan Lynch both have starting experience, but neither consistently performed at a high level last season.

Beyond that, the Hokies are relying heavily on young players and freshmen who have yet to play meaningful college snaps. Virginia Tech's 2026 recruiting class brought plenty of long-term promise to the position, but asking true freshmen to contribute immediately along the offensive line is rarely ideal.

The good news is the overall talent level appears to be improving. The challenge will be turning that potential into reliable depth before injuries inevitably test the unit.