Wilfried Pene Signs Undrafted Free Agent Contract With New England Patriots
The New England Patriots are going to be signing Virginia Tech defensive tackle Wilfried Pene as a UDFA according to multiple reports. Pene was not selected in this year's draft but will get a chance to earn a roster spot with the Patriots.
The 6'3 285 LBS defensive tackle from France was a key part of a Virginia Tech defensive line that included Aeneas Peebles, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, and Josh Fuga. During his four-year career with the Hokies, Pene totaled 70 tackles, five sacks, and one pass deflection. This past season, he was the seventh highest graded player on the Virginia Tech defense per PFF (Pro Football Focus) and finished with a 70.0 overall grade in 445 snaps, including a 69.2 pass-rushing grade. Pene is going to have a chance to make the Patriots roster as they continue to rebuild.
Today saw five Hokies get drafted. Bhayshul Tuten (Jaguars), Jaylin Lane (Commanders), Dorian Strong (Bills), Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Eagles), and Aeneas Peebles (Ravens) all heard their names called today. They all ll heard their names called today and were complemented by head coach Brent Pry:
“Aeneas came into our program as a transfer with no ego—he put his head down, worked hard, and fully integrated himself into our locker room. He will continue to be a culture driver at the professional level. He is a highly productive player with quick, active hands and a strong motor. He is someone who loves football and demonstrates that through an unmatched work ethic."
"The thing I love about APR is his fierce, competitive spirit. He never backs down from a challenge, in practice or a game. APR is a technician with his hands. He plays with great leverage and pad level and is always around the ball. His exceptional instincts as a pass rusher make him a constant disruptor who excels at making impactful plays."
"Dorian is the kind of player who loves to compete in coverage. He’s not only a highly skilled corner with exceptional physical traits—he’s the guy who will battle every play, contesting catches like it’s a personal challenge. He’s also a proven, reliable tackler and has a natural feel for the game with his field awareness. Dorian is a true technician that takes tremendous pride in his craft."
“As good a football player as Jaylin is, he’s an even better person. Off the field, Jaylin is known for his humility, leadership, and genuine care for others. He was named the Virginia College Football Humanitarian of the Year this past season for his outreach in the community. On the field, he is a versatile receiver who can stretch defenses. His speed helps him to get separation from defenders and he is productive after the catch. He is also a proven returner who will have an opportunity to earn touches in the NFL.”
“Bhayshul has a quiet confidence about him that I absolutely love. He is an explosive athlete with a compact frame. He has elite straight-line speed but also runs with powerful legs and great contact balance which allows him to run through defenders. Bhayshul’s combine numbers were off the charts and he has tremendous upside at the next level.”
