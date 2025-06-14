Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: What Can Transfer Joseph Reddish Offer The Hokies This Season?
Virginia Tech has a prized history of keeping the football program familiar within families. You do not have to look very far to see the lineage from families like the Fullers which saw all four brothers play for the Hokies.
As of 2021 there were reported to have been 33 families which sent siblings to play for Tech. Over the past couple of years that number has risen and now ther is another pair of brothers looking to take over the Hokie headlines.
Today's episode of the "Fresh Faces" series takes on Wingate transfer Joseph Reddish. Reddish's brother is current Hokie Quentin Reddish. Quentin had a relatively quiet first year, yet his blocked field goal taken back for a touchdown in an ear-splitting play against Clemson in what was an eventual 24-14 loss to the Tigers.
"Joseph Reddish, the older brother, recorded four interceptions in 2024. He also recorded 11 pass breakups, 33 total tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack, and 1 field goal block for Wingate last season
The Bulldogs finished their 2024 season with a 9-2 record, including three impressive ranked wins. Reddish's former team defeated No. 17 Delta State, No. 12 Lenior-Rhyme, and No. 19 Carson-Newman. The Bulldogs allowed a combined 30 points in those games, averaging 10 points allowed in their games against ranked opponents. The Wingate University Bulldogs compete in the NCAA Division II."
As it stands, Reddish joins a corps of 30 players joining the Hokies through the transfer portal, after Tech saw a disappointing 6-7 season that saw over 30 players exit the team either through the portal, the NFL Draft, or graduation.
All the shifting hasn't been done in the locker room. Virginia Tech moved on from both coordinators in Tyler Bowen, who departed from the Hokies to join Ohio State as their newest offensive line coach. Meanwhile, Virginia Tech let go of former defensive coordinator Chris Marve to bring in new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes. Siefkes was formerly the Arizona Cardinals linebacker coach before being enlisted by current head coach Brent Pry.