Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Reveal Uniform Combination For Matchup With Georgia Tech
This week, the Hokies are doing the yearly "Maroon Effect" this weekend against ACC opponent Georgia Tech and have announced they will be wearing the new Maroon helmets, maroon jerseys, and white pants. This will be the second time we will see them play in these this year, as the team just came off of breaking out the new all-orange uniforms this past weekend, against rival Boston College, in the team's 42-21 win.
These uniforms have been discussed all offseason, and many people have been waiting to see these worn by the team. Let's take a look at what our own Zach Ozmon had to say about the uniforms:
"One physical change to the new uniforms that has been circulating is the removal of the shoulder stripes, which have been a feature of Virginia Tech football uniforms since 2018. After six seasons of use, the Hokies have totaled a record of 35–39, which is mediocre at best. That’s not to say that all the blame goes on the jerseys, of course, but sometimes it’s best to go out with the old and in with the new.
It seems that the new uniforms will incorporate a clean and sleek design,
reminiscent of the Mike Vick days at Lane Stadium. And whether we know
if that is true or not, the main consensus around the country sure does
point to that and will most likely be showcased to some degree this
Friday."
Before this matchup, the Hokies were one of the best-positioned teams in college football starting the first six games at 3-3 on the season, and got a win last week against a formidable opponent in Boston College. Let's take a look at what national college football analyst Josh Pate had to say about the Hokies going into the last game:
"There is another interesting team just floating out there. It is Virginia Tech, not Vanderbilt. I have Vandy 41st by the way, Virginia Tech is 32nd, I don't normally go past the Top 25. Virginia Tech is 32nd, and I want to ask you to do something, I want you to think of all of the teams you''ve left for dead--Virginia Tech is one of them. Then, I want you to go look at their conference standings, then I want you to look at their remaining schedule, then I want you to go look at the position they're in. Virginia Tech is the most quiet, well-positioned team in the country right now. All of their preseason goals are still there. Ask yourself, 'Who have they lost to?' I think they've got one conference loss. They've still got Clemson coming to their place later in the season. They went into the bye week feeling very good about themselves. I've got them back to their preseason rating, or thereabouts. I had them [rated] at 87.6 to start the year, I've got them at 87.8 now. So, Virginia Tech, we thought highly of them coming into the season, and in the aggregate they're rated a smidge higher than I had them in the preseason. In that course of time, they went below their preseason rating, but they're back, so let's see what they do with it."
How do you feel about the Hokies uniforms and how they are going to finish this season? The Hokie play against Georgia Tech this Saturday at noon on the ACC Network.
