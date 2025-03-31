Hokies Propel Themselves Up ACC Standings Following Wake Forest Sweep
The Virginia Tech Hokies 20-8 (7-5) are on the heels of a sweep against No.16 Wake Forest 20-9 (7-5).
Tech managed three wins over three days by a margin of 30-15, including a Friday evening eight-inning demolition derby that resulted in a 13-2 Tech win.
For Wake Forest, that sweep has created the longest losing streak of the season of three games, and has ruptured some of their momentum, which at the time gave them a neat 7-2 ACC record before the series against Tech.
Heading into the series, the Demon Deacons were already on a rough stretch of losing three of their last five games, however their hitting numbers were top of the ACC standings, including having two hitters who batted over.400 and were batting .325 prior to the series which ranked third in the ACC at the time.
The most impressive part of Wake Forest's record was their stubborn 16-2 home record, with a seven- game winning home stretch which saw Wake sweep two ACC sides in Miami and Notre Dame by a 61-25 differential.
For the Hokies, before Wake Forest, Tech was sitting at an even 3-3 away record, with wins against NC State, Radford University, and James Madison University, compared to two losses against the Wolfpack and a shocking 6-1 loss to East Carolina towards the beginning of the season.
Heading into the series, Wake sat third in the ACC while Tech was placed in 11th, sitting 4-5 in ACC play compared to the Demon Deacons' 7-2 conference record.
However, following the series sweep, the Hokies moved up to third in the ACC, topping Wake Forest who has moved down to fourth, each side sits at a 7-5 ACC record.
Up next for Virginia Tech is a sole home matchup against the Radford Highlanders, in a brief non-ACC matchup for the Hokies. For Wake Forest, they will look to right the ship as they take also take a break from ACC play and move to neighboring High Point. Both teams throw first-pitch tommorow evening.
