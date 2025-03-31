2025 NFL Draft: Two Hokies make CBS Sports top 100 Big Board
As the NFL draft rolls around, Virginia Tech has as much draft potential as seen in recent years.
The Hokies were fortunate to have six players invited to the most recent NFL combine, including the likes of running back Bhayshul Tuten, wide receivers Jaylin Lane and Da'Quan Felton defensive tackle Aeneas Peebles, edge Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr. and cornerback Dorian Strong.
Each had varying experiences in the combine, however strong performances from Tuten and Peebles, launched them into some of the biggest draft boards around.
Despite a running back loaded draft class against Tuten, his electric 4.32 forty-yard dash moved him up a very stacked class, that already hosts the likes of North Carolina's Omarion Hampton, Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson are just a few of the names listed above Tuten.
Tuten finished his second season as a Hokies with All-ACC Second Team honors, including breaking the Virginia Tech single-game rushing record with 266 yards against Boston College last season.
Meanwhile on the defensive front line sits Aeneas Peebles. The former Duke Blue Devil racked in AP All-American Third Team honors, along with All-ACC First Team honors. Peebles notched 6.5 tackles for loss last season. His 35 pressures ranked first in the ACC and fifth in the nation.
In CBS Sports' latest Top 100 Big Board, both Tuten and Peebles found themselves on the list.
Tuten was rated as the 73rd best prospect and the fourth-best running back, behind Jeanty, Hampton, and Henderson.
Peebles was ranked as the 88th best prospect and the 14th best defensive tackle.
Below is NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein's analysis of both Tuten and Peebles
Bhayshul Tuten
"If you spend too much time focusing on the small inconsistencies of Tuten’s college game, you run the risk of overlooking the match he is for the pro game. He’s an explosive athlete with average size but a compact frame. He has elite straight-line speed and easy hips to make sudden cuts and turns. He’s fairly average at reading the front and running with early decisiveness but creates with wiggle, power and speed. Drops and fumbles are a concern, but runners with his contact balance, power and home run speed put tremendous stress on defenses over four quarters. Tuten could become a starting-caliber back with three-down value."
Aeneas Peebles
"Even-front defensive tackle who lacks measurables but makes up for it with an off-the-charts work rate. Peebles plays like a boxer who constantly comes forward and keeps the pressure on his opponent. He doesn’t have the length to stack and secure gaps as a read-and-react defender, but he can play in the gaps and up the field. He’ll fight hard, but he has no real chance against NFL double teams. However, he consistently battles his way off single blocks and toward the ball. He has an eclectic rush package fueled by motor, power and elusiveness that could translate. He has a decent chance of outplaying his draft slotting if teams get too hung up on his measurables and fail to trust their eyes."
